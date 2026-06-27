Can Giants President Buster Posey 'Come Through In the Clutch' as an Executive Now?

There's an old expression in sports that eventually became a rare, positive stereotype about pro athletes. When fans and observers point to a star and say, 'he always comes through in the clutch', they are, of course, referring to all the times that their particular hero seemed to save the day. They are an embodiment of never giving up, even when all appeared to be lost. And it's a pretty endearing quality.

It's one of the traits that former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey displayed as a field general during the team's glorious 2010s run. As an All-Star and team leader on three World Series winners, there were plenty of times in the Fall when the 'Frisco fans were able to put their faith in him.

But those days are over now. Posey is no longer roaming the National League, driving dingers in Denver or hitting jacks at the juice box. He's handed over his uniform in exchange for 'dress-casual', and traded his mask and mitt for talks and transactions.

But now, as the team's President of Baseball Operations, Posey stands at a crossroads. A modern-day Giants' hero, he must rise to the occasion again to save the organization. Except this time, he will be doing it from behind a desk, instead of home plate.

He spent years proving his value on the field, but it's what he brings to the table today that will decide the team's franchise future and, ultimately, his fate as the team's leader.

It's Time to Clean Up the Mess

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers hasn't met expectations | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Buster Posey won't be acting like the good guy on the white horse, leading a California gold rush. Much of the pit the team is in right now was dug by the hands of the current regime, including tying up over $300 million in first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames - two veteran stars who look to be on the decline.

Posey tried to build the team's next few seasons around them when they were acquired. At least, that was the ol' backstop's battle plan. Now, both might be out the door as quickly as they came into the fold in 'Frisco, and at a costly price. So Posey and the Giants didn't strike it rich; they just struck out.

The Giants (33-48, 4th place | NL WEST) have not only played poorly, but they have also looked stale and shown very few signs of life. The team has made mental mistakes that have gone horribly wrong, and they look unaccountable to first-year manager Tony Vitello. And while it's not really fair to the former Vols coach, it's making him look like he's in over his head.

But to be fair to Vitello, not many managers could do much with what Posey has handed him. The boss's poor decision-making has been an albatross around any on-field progress. Posey rolled the dice on a huge gamble, and it's coming up craps. Now? In order to make things right, he must hit a huge jackpot, and the odds all favor the house.

For all the gappers and game-winners, Posey's biggest chance to shine as a Giant might be right now.

As a beloved figure in the team's modern lore, it would be only fitting for him to deliver just one more time and be like the Buster Posey of old. If not, it will be time to tell him to hit the showers.