Buster Posey, Giants Teammates Take Center Stage in Wall of Fame Induction

The San Francisco Giants had an incredible run that started 16 years ago. The franchise won three World Series titles in five years.

Five players that had something to do with those teams were added to the Giants Wall of Fame before Saturday’s game with the Detroit Tigers. The selection of the team was fitting as the Giants swept the Tigers, 4-0, in the 2012 World Series.

One inductee is front and present nearly every day in Giants front office business as former catcher Buster Posey is now the team’s president of baseball operations. The others honored were Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik and Pablo Sandoval.

Newest Giants Wall of Famers

San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey will be on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this winter. There is potential that his former manager, Bruce Bochy, will be on the eras ballot as well, as this is the year a select committee decides on the Hall of Fame fates of managers and front office leaders.

He was the backstop for all three World Series teams under Bochy and crafted a career that will get serious consideration from Hall of Fame voters. After San Francisco selected him in the first round of the 2008 MLB draft out of Florida State, he was a National League MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, a seven-time All-Star, five-time NL Silver Slugger winner, a batting title winner and an NL Gold Glove winner.

He played his entire career in San Francisco and finished with a slash of .302/.372/.460 with 158 HR and 729 RBI.

We’re passing the phone to the Wall of Fame class of 2026 📲 pic.twitter.com/xYmVZM9RSv — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 8, 2026

Sandoval was not a draft pick. The Giants signed him as an international free agent out of Venezuela and nurtured him into a two-time All-Star. He also played on all three World Series teams and was named the 2012 World Series MVP. He played 12 of his 14 seasons with San Francisco and he slashed .278/.330/.443 with 153 home runs and 639 RBI.

Crawford and Belt going in the Wall of Fame is fitting as the pair played together for a decade and helped anchor the 2012 and 2014 World Series teams. Belt was a fifth-round pick in the 2009 MLB draft out of Texas who was named an NL All-Star and played nearly his entire career with the Giants. With San Francisco he slashed .261/.357/.460 with 194 home runs and 627 RBI.

Crawford was San Francisco’s fourth-round pick in the 2008 MLB draft out of UCLA. He was a four-time NL Gold Glove winner, a three-time All-Star and won an NL Silver Slugger at his position. Like Belt, he played nearly his entire career with the Giants and finished with a slash of .249/.318/.395 with 147 home runs and 748 RBI.

Panik was a St. John’s produce who the Giants selected as their first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft. He was a rookie on the 2014 World Series team and played six years with the Giants. He was sixth in NL rookie of the year voting in 2014, earned an All-Star berth in 2015 and won an NL Gold Glove in 2016. He slashed .264/.328/.372 with 42 home runs and 258 RBI