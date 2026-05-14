Dodgers snap Giants' streak entering the finale of their series

Heading into Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants (18-25) had been playing much better baseball than their record has indicated. They won three in a row, including the first two games of a four-game series with the mighty Dodgers, to start their four-game, Mid-May showdown. However, Los Angeles grabbed a 4-0 win in Game 3 and looks to split the series in the finale on Thursday night.

Shohei Ohtani was masterful on the hill for LA (25-18), tossing seven shutout innings to earn his third victory of the year. The two-way superstar now has an astonishing 0.87 ERA in 2026, which may explain why the Giants could find an answer for his awesome arsenal of pitches. San Fran managed just six hits

For the Dodgers, offense came the easy way. Mookie Betts and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back solo home runs in the third inning, which basically put the game on ice early for LA. The Giants also hurt themselves with missed opportunities. San Francisco stranded key runners, including a seventh-inning rally erased by a costly double play involving a baserunning mistake by Willy Adames.

Giants starter Robbie Ray took the loss, surrendering three earned runs, seven hits, and two walks in 4.2 innings pitched. He struck out two Dodgers batters. Ray's record now falls to 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in nine starts this season.

What's next for San Francisco?

Apr 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) looks on from dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The two teams will wrap things up on Thursday night, with righthander Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA) getting the start for San Francisco. He will be opposed by the Dodgers' Emmett Sheehan, who has a mark of 4-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts.

Daniel Susac, who recently became the team's starting catcher after Patrick Bailey was traded to Cleveland earlier this week, will not play. However, his injury isn't considered serious, and he should be set to return to the lineup in the next few days.

“Tony Vitello said Daniel Susac is just about ready and will be back with the team soon," Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on Wednesday. "Sounds like this weekend against the A’s is likely.”