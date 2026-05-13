The Giants beat the Dodgers as they continue to have LA's number

The San Francisco Giants continued their dominance over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, beating their rivals, 6-2, in yet another victory against the defending World Series Champions.

On paper, the Giants (18-24) don't look much behind the star-studded team from Tinsel Town. However, LA (24-18) has been given fits by San Francisco this season. The Golden Gate Nine is 4-1 this season against their longtime rivals. With the win, San Fran also extended their current winning streak to three games in a row.

Backup catcher EricHaase delivered the lion's share of offense for San Francisco, going two for four with two home runs and two RBI. His first homer tied the game. He would later link up with outfielder Harrison Bader for back-to-back blasts in the fifth inning off Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

SF Giants broadcasters want to see more spice in Dodgers rivalry https://t.co/80vkwkM6fL pic.twitter.com/HE2EGpbeRY — SFGATE (@SFGate) May 13, 2026

Giants starter Adrian Houser picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out four. Caleb Kilian finished things off for the save.

The Giants are fighting back

May 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Eric Haase (18) shakes hands with third base coach Hector Borg (80) after hitting a one-run home run against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (not pictured) during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it seems a little funny to see a three-game winning streak as a huge 'comeback', the team we've seen the last few days is more in line with the talent on this roster. The resurgent bat of Rafael Devers and the team's inspired play after manager Tony Vitello fired off some postgame comments last week have led to the wakeup call.

The team has a big hill to climb, but what they have displayed lately gives fans a reason to believe that the season could be salvaged. This is about more than just on-field performance. Wth a $200 million payroll, San Francisco would be painted into a corner if they assembled a roster that was a flop.

The two teams are back at it tonight for the third game of the current four-game series. Lefty Robbie Ray will get the start for the Giants (3-4, 2.76 ERA, 47 strikeouts) against Los Angeles' superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 Ks. Local start time at Dodger Stadium is set for 7:10 PM.