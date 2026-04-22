Landen Roupp continues to be one of the bright spots in the Giants season

It's been a hard-luck start to the season in San Francisco, as the Giants have gotten out of the gate with a 10-13 start to 2026. However, one starting pitcher has been virtually lights-out for a team that is fighting to get back to .500 and respectability again.

Righty Landen Roupp continued his big beginning to the year with another victory on Tuesday, this time over the two-time defending World Series Champions. But while LA seems to have lapped San Fran in recent seasons, they've done that to all of baseball. Still, as their longest and oldest rival, the Boys from the Bay enjoy any chance to knock off the guys in blue.

Mike Krukow on Landen Roupp:



“He’s been one of the best starting pitchers in the league. He’s really come of age. We’ve watched this guy mature and add little things to his game. Little subtleties to his game where he had just a fastball and a curveball and now he’s got a… pic.twitter.com/qGsQFedU8l — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 22, 2026

In the Giants' 3-1 victory, Roupp held the Dodgers to one earned run with seven strikeouts and five walks in five innings pitched. The bullpen held Los Angeles scoreless, as Roupp picked up his fourth win of the current campaign. He's now 4-1, with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

“Made the bullpen work a little more than they should,” Roupp said after the high-pitch-count outing. “Wish I could have gone six or seven, but it worked out. We got the win."

Roupp is proving Krukow right

Mar 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Roupp is living up to many people's expectations, but perhaps no one more than Giants broadcaster and former starting pitcher Mike Krukow, who said before the season that he saw a big season on the horizon for the emerging righthander. Krukow predicted that Roupp would be an All-Star in 2026. Thus far, that projecton looks like it might come true.

"He's a monster," Krukow said at the time. "I've liked this guy since the first day I've seen him. And remember, when we first saw him, he was a two-pitch guy, he was a sinker-curveball guy and if he got into a bit of a jam, he would nibble with that fastball and get curveball-heavy. Well, he's not that guy anymore.

"He's come so far so quickly and I think a great way to explain it is his push to follow Logan Webb. If you watch Logan Webb, how he uses the low part of the zone as his strength but how he accentuates that with the four-seamer and the cut fastball above the belt. Well these are things Landen Roupp has learned quickly. He's learned that he's got a good changeup. I think the sky's the limit with this guy, I think he's going to be an All-Star. That's what I think of him."