Five Pitchers Who Could Transform San Francisco Giants in 2027

The San Francisco Giants have been linked to several experienced pitchers this offseason as they look to rebuild their pitching staff and improve their chances of competing in 2027.

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1, the Giants will have roughly a month before an expected lockout to pursue free agents. Teams can begin signing players five days after the World Series ends, giving San Francisco an opportunity to address its pitching needs early.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has acknowledged that the Giants did not do enough to improve their bullpen last winter. The team also needs more starting-pitching depth after four young starters underwent Tommy John surgery this year.

Tarik Skubal stands out as the top starting pitcher available, but his expected nine-figure contract could make him an unlikely target for a Giants team coming off a 97-loss season. However, several other pitchers could strengthen the rotation and bullpen.

Adrián Morejón is one relief option. The 27-year-old Padres pitcher limited the Giants to one run across six appearances this year and held them to a .198 batting average over 25 career appearances. He also owns a 1.23 ERA at Oracle Park. Morejón has worked as a setup man for Mason Miller, but his position as the top reliever on the market could attract significant interest.

David Bednar could offer another bullpen solution after recording 35 saves and posting a 2.47 ERA this year after two solid seasons with the Yankees. His inconsistent past, including an ERA above 5.00 two years ago, could concern potential suitors. However, he could provide San Francisco with an experienced closer without commanding a contract comparable to Edwin Díaz's. Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias and Pete Fairbanks also offer alternatives.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the rotation, Clay Holmes could be an interesting option. The 33-year-old is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cubs, who acquired him from the Mets at the trade deadline. Although a line drive broke his fibula and cost him much of the season, Holmes can start or close games. His career ground-ball rate stands at 62%, compared with Logan Webb's 56%.

Kevin Gausman could also return to San Francisco. The Giants' former starter thrived in Toronto before the Cubs acquired him at the deadline. Gausman, 35, owns a .216 career batting average allowed at Oracle Park. The Giants did not offer him a contract after the 2021 season, when he became a free agent, but Posey was his catcher during that All-Star campaign.

Other starting options include Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers and Michael King. Peralta, 30, owns an 80-53 record, a 3.71 ERA and a 3.1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Rogers, 28, could provide a left-handed option, while King, 31, would become available if he declines his option with the Padres.

With several potential options available, the Giants have multiple ways to address their pitching needs this offseason. Whether they prioritize an experienced closer or add depth to their rotation, their decisions could play a major role in determining their chances of returning to contention in 2027.