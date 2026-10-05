Buster Posey Reveals Giants’ Offseason Agenda for the Pitching Staff

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season ended with a ton of questions. What's the future of Tony Vitello as manager after a fourth-place finish? Will Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames be healthy for spring? What's going to happen with the pitching staff?

After the season that San Francisco had, the front office has a lot of work to do to patch the biggest holes in the roster construction. Something that jumps out immediately is how poorly the bullpen performed this season and the lack of pitching depth when starters or relievers were injured.

The Giants on paper look to be a few tweaks away from being right back in the thick of things in 2027, but this offseason will be proof of whether they're ready for that next step or will continue to float in uncertainty.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey knows his agenda for improvement this offseason, and it doesn't fall too far from where the biggest 2026 struggles were found.

Posey's Offseason Agenda

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey looks on before the game. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Posey outlined what his priorities will be this offseason once the playoffs conclude.

"I think the bullpen is where we're going to we'll start, that's where we'll start our process and then the rotation will be right behind it.," Posey said.

"You look at free agents; we'll look at trades. One thing I have learned in two years, it's hard to make trades. It's hard to trade for pitching. Obviously it's extremely valuable and it's hard to get people to give up pitching. So, we'll do the best we can there. Continue to hopefully develop some arms. We've got some exciting arms in the system."

Posey highlighted the talent that the Giants have within the system that could help the pitching staff sooner rather than later. With the starting rotation likely to feature Logan Webb and Landen Roupp, the rest of the rotation spots feel up for grabs.

Matt Wilkinson has emerged as a pitcher that Vitello can use as a starter and out of the bullpen. His final two starts of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers looked promising for his future as a starter, but as he continues to develop, it wouldn't be shocking to see him have some bullpen outings.

With Camilo Doval back in San Francisco, perhaps the bullpen will be better, given he has always performed better in a Giants uniform since bouncing between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates.

All in all, there are pieces for Posey and company to be proud of, but it's still an area they have to address this offseason to compete in the NL West.