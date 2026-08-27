Former Padres Pitching Prospect Could Make Giants' 2027 Opening Day Roster

There's no doubt the San Francisco front office did well at this year's trade deadline. They received rave reviews for their shrewd moves, trading veteran stars for up-and-coming players. While some of those prospects will take a while to reach The Show, a handful could be arriving at some point next year.

Right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez could be one who makes that leap. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the San Diego Padres in the trade that sent Robbie Ray to San Diego, and now he will get every opportunity to earn a spot on San Francisco's staff in the Spring. With a group that is so shorthanded, they will welcome any chance they can get to add quality depth.

Miguel Mendez, picked up by the #SFGiants from the Padres in the trade for Robbie Ray at the deadline, made his @GoSquirrels debut tonight in Bowie. In his first game off the IL: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 50 pitches. Up to 99 with the fastball. pic.twitter.com/UOaOOX5cLM — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) August 22, 2026

Mendez has the right stuff for the rotation, and he's been developing rapidly. While he might end up being better suited for the bullpen, for now, the Giants see him as a starter. His official MLB scouting report fills in some of the details regarding the hurler.

"Increased fastball velocity has fueled Mendez's climb, with his four-seamer sitting at 95-99 mph and touching 101 with explosive carry and significant armside run, the analysis states. "Mendez also improved his control last year, enhancing his chances to remain a starter moving forward, though his strike-throwing still needs more work. He missed six weeks this year with shoulder and neck issues but returned just before the Deadline. Even if he winds up as a reliever, his fastball-slider combo could make him special in a shorter role."

What's his ETA in MLB?

Giants president of baseball operations, Buster Posey | Credit: Eakin Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of Buster Posey's key acquisitions in this year's batch of deals, Mendez could be one of the first of those blossoming stars to come to fruition at the big-league level. He will enter the 2027 campaign most certainly earmarked for Triple-A Sacramento, but a solid Spring could see him in the rotation. For the righty, it's literally open season on a roster spot due to San Francisco's situation with their staff.

The majority of the pitchers currently on the Giants roster will not be important figures on next year's team. The rotation, save for right-hander Logan Webb, doesn't have any names really locked down. It appeared youngster Carson Whisenhunt would be penciled in, but he went down with a UCL tear this week and will require Tommy John Surgery. He'll be out of action for likely most of 2027, opening up one more spot for the kid from the Dominican. What he actually does with that opportunity remains to be seen