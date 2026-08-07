Giants' Buster Posey Jokes About Having Two Young Players Named Bonds and Kent

It hasn't gotten past San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey that he has added two players with the respective surnames Bonds and Kent.

In the 90s and early 2000s, Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent were the team's two top players, and their legacy in Orange and Black lore is unquestionable

But now, Barry's nephew, Peyton Bonds, is a part of the franchise's farm system, after being selected in the third round of this year's MLB Draft by the Giants. He will attempt to not only follow in the career home run leader's footsteps, but also those of Barry's father and fellow San Francisco favorite Bobby Bonds, as he attempts to make a name for himself.

Meanwhile, the organization also has intriguing infielder Kaeden Kent, the 22-year-old son of Giants legend and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent. The elder was a reliable third baseman and power bat for the club from 1997 through 2002. His offspring was acquired by San Francisco from the New York Yankees in a deadline deal and looks the part of a legitimate big leaguer.

Magical and Messy Memories

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the former star of the hot corner, in fact, who was the first of the former players to call Posey and chide him for having two more potential stars from the two distinct bloodlines. Posey is friendly with now with both former stars, but he never had the chance to be a teammate. The Giants boss entered The Show in 2009, after both icons had already called it quits. Still, once the trade was made, Posey's phone began to ring; it was Kaeden's Dad.

“It’s funny -- with Bonds and Kent now," Posey said to NBC Sports Bay Area and other outlets recently. "I was talking to Jeff the other day, and he was like, ‘Hey, you’re trying to take heat off yourself by having Kent and Bonds back in the organization.’I was laughing with him. But he’s another really, really nice player that we’re excited about."

The original combination of Bonds and Kent combined for 479 home runs as teammates from 1997 to 2002, powering the Giants to two NL West titles and a World Series appearance. However, while the two are linked forever in Giants history, they had a bitter relationship, never embracing each other as teammates, let alone friends. In June 2002, the two toxic teammates even got into a physical altercation in the Giants' dugout during a game against the Padres. They were enemies, but winners, when they shared the same clubhouse.

The fit between the new Bonds and Kent will obviously be better than that. And they grow together, who knows? Maybe another Kent and Bonds can sprinkle some old magic on Oracle Park.