Giants Are Betting Big on Marcelo Mayer's Future

The San Francisco Giants didn’t make a move to acquire Marcelo Mayer because they needed another young player. They already had an impressive farm system.

The organization acquired Mayer because they believe in his ability to become one of the next cornerstone pieces for the team. This says a lot because he hasn’t truly proven himself at the major league level yet.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey made a move that raised some eyebrows. He gave up a reliable reliever in Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline. Giving up a reliever with a 2.76 ERA? Well, Posey must have thought the price was worth paying.

The long-term upside value of Mayer outweighed the late-inning arm in Posey’s mind.

The Giants made moves that were committed to building their next competitive core while not completely tearing down the team. Mayer is a part of the future.

As Maria Guardado from MLB.com reported, Mayer is excited to be a part of San Francisco.

"I'm excited," Mayer said. "I have a lot of love for a lot of people over there in that clubhouse. It'll be good to see those guys, and it'll be a fun experience wearing a different jersey over there."

A Fresh Start for Mayer

Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2021 MLB Draft, the Red Sox made Mayer the No. 4 overall pick. He was viewed as the shortstop of the future for the team.

As many prospects experience, the path to MLB wasn’t quite as smooth as expected. Several injuries set back his progress and interrupted his development. The Red Sox filled their infield which made Mayer available for a trade deal.

With the Red Sox in need of bullpen help, the Giants found opportunity.

"This game's a business, and teams are going to do whatever they can to win," Mayer said. "Now I'm a Giant, and I couldn't be more excited for the next chapter."

Opportunity Awaits for Mayer

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing is right for both parties. The Giants need Mayer sooner than later. Casey Schmitt is still recovering from knee surgery. Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season and Luis Arraez was traded. There are opportunities available for the infield.

Mayers doesn’t seem to care where he plays.

"I feel comfortable. Wherever they want me to play is where I'm going to play," he said. "Just got to go out there, get reps, get comfortable, and just go out there and play hard."

Flexibility is key for players who want to make the MLB field on a quicker timeline, but Mayer is still dealing with an injury. So, when will the team get to see what they got?

The recovery process from a forearm injury is in progress. He is expected to report to the Giants’ Arizona complex and then will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento to start a rehab assignment.

Should the process go well and his recovery continue on a positive path, the hope should be that Mayer makes his debut before the end of the season.

Looking to the Giants’ Future

San Francisco Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey didn’t make short-term moves to chase a few extra wins. He is building a roster full of people capable of competing for years. Bryce Eldridge, Drew Gilbert and now Mayer.

A change of scenery is often exactly what players need to jump-start their careers. San Francisco is betting this is the case for Mayer.

His MLB numbers don’t really reflect the expectations. He hit .220 with three home runs, 22 RBI and a .594 OPS over 70 games with the Red Sox this year. In total, he has appeared in 114 MLB games and carried about the same batting average at .223.

He still has a lot to prove. At just 23 years old, he has some time. Posey will be watching closely to see whether his Miller trade risk is paying off. If his projection turns out to be correct, the Giants could look back on acquiring Mayer as a defining move.