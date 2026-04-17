Giants broadcaster says struggling squad shouldn't rush top prospect Bryce Eldridge

The San Francisco Giants strolled into the shiny new Spring of 2026 only to experience cold rain and dark clouds right away. The team posted a 7-12 mark through the first three weeks of the campaign and has struggled to produce on offense. They currently rank second-to-last in Major League Baseball in runs scored, behind only the hapless Chicago White Sox.

Meanwhile, Bryce Eldridge, the organization's top prospect, is a 6'7" slugger who has been raking in the minors and whose numbers are practically screaming for him to be called up. And in some weays, the move seems to make a lot of sense.

Bryce smacks his second hit of the night, 107 off the bat pic.twitter.com/rRvkIisTS4 — ptkirk (@porkblds) April 17, 2026

San Francisco's situation at first base has been a little shaky wth Rafael Devers there, and he could use a little help in the lineup, too. Eldridge is a natural fit at first anding his natural position, he could offer some relief to Devers, who has been struggling in the field.

The only problem is that management still thinks he's still a bit too young and not quite ready for prime-time play just yet. They believe letting let him marinate until possibly September will ensure the Virginia finds the right recipe for success.

A lost season vs potential career damage

And at least one very prominent voice in Giants Nation agrees. In a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Flemming stressed this same overall outlook when it comes to Eldridge.

"They're really trying hard not to rush him, because there's a massive big league need," said Flemming. "They're trying to prioritize his development.; They don't want him to feel like the guy to rescue the team."

Eldridge is currently hitting .350 with two homer runs 11 RBI and a 1.006 OPS for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, and there's little doubt that he could prove at least some spark on offense. However, considering this season already doesn't seem salvageable, there's more risk than reward in rushing the kid. He's better off to have a productive, pressure-free season.

So when it comes down to brass racks, the team would rather preserve his future than make a costly push now. And for a club that needs to start thinking about their long-term strategy, protecting their most promising product should be priority number one.

As for the Giants, their season rolls on, as they lick off a road series against the Washington Nationals on the road today in D.C. San Francisco will send righthander Logan Webb, who is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts on the year. He will be opposed by fellow righty Zach Littell (0-1,4.20 ERA,10 SO).