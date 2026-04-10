Three Giants Star Prospects with Notable Mid-Week Performances

The San Francisco Giants are out east for a three-city road trip but there are prospects are getting in action at their respective affiliates this week.

From Class A ball in San Jose to Triple-A ball in Sacramento, the Giants are attempting to build a pipeline of talent that can carry them to the next stage of success.

Some of those players are close to a Major League call up. Others need more time but are already making a name for themselves in the lower reaches of the system. Here are three players that had great performances earlier this week.

Jhonny Level

No-doubt home run off the bat of Top 100 prospect Jhonny Level!



The 19-year-old (@SFGiants) is 11-for-21 (.524) with a 1.517 OPS to open the year for the Single-A @SJGiants: pic.twitter.com/rnKhM8Onp7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2026

Level is the Giants’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and San Francisco signed him out of Venezuela for nearly $1 million in 2024. He's part of a group of middle infield prospects that could be the future of the organization in the next three or four years. But right now, he's playing at San Jose and he's tearing up all the pitching he faces.

In his first five games he’s slashed .522/.560./.957 with a 1.517 OPS. That includes four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

One of those home runs came in action this week and was a no-doubt shot to right field for the left-handed hitter who could find himself at High-A Eugene if he keeps playing like this.

Gavin Kilen

Games Played - 5

RBI - 10



I’m no math genius, but I think @GavinKilen is having a very good season#RootedHere pic.twitter.com/geDZWTs76a — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) April 9, 2026

Speaking of middle infielders, Kilen is on a tear of his own at High-A Eugene. He was San Francisco's first-round pick last year and he's the No. 5 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline. He was drafted out of college and is closer to a potential job with the Giants than Level. But he’s no less talented.

Kilen got off to a hot start with the Emeralds last weekend and he's carried that over into action this week. In his first five High-A games he drove in 10 runs. In those five games he slashed .500/.542/.950 with 1.492 OPS with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI.

He played only 10 games at San Jose last year before he joined Eugene. With consistent performances like this he could be at Double-A Richmond sometime this year.

Bryce Eldridge

🚨🚨🚨 BRYCE ELDRIDGE HOMER CLEARS THE BULLPENS 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/k8baxwT0Mr — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 9, 2026

Eldridge is the Giants’ No. 1 prospect, and at some point in 2026 he'll be back in San Francisco. It's only a matter of time. Especially if he keeps hitting home runs the way he did earlier this week.

In 11 games with Sacramento, he’s slashed .268/.434/.415 with an .849 OPS along with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. Given how sluggishly San Francisco’s offense has performed this season, he could be an eventual answer to those issues.