Giants Could Be Forced Into Massive Roster Shakeup With 10+ Cuts Looming

The San Francisco Giants have a lot of work to do over the offseason, specifically on November 2, when every player on the 60-day injured list will be activated. All will either be added to the 40-man roster or be removed entirely.

This has become a well known subject as of late, hence the Giants currently have 16 players on the 60-day injured list. They have 34 active players which means they have a total of 50 players rostered. Tomorrow they will need to make at-least 10 cuts.

Which 60-day IL Players Will Be Added to the 40-man?

The biggest and most important task for the Giants front office tomorrow, is deciding what to do with the current 16 players on the 60-day injured list. Even though they all show up on the roster, they are not officially part of the 40-man.

There is a group of seven players who are almost guaranteed to be added to the 40-man come tomorrow. This includes pitchers Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodriguez, and Carson Whisenhunt, along with position players, Daniel Susac, Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, and Casey Schmitt.

Instantly, that’s seven of the 16 players taken care of. Now let’s shift focus to the remaining nine players still on the 60-day injured list.

Let’s start with a pair of more established major league players, right-hander Adrian Houser and outfielder Harrison Bader.

If Houser remains on the roster, that means he’ll be slotted into either the rotation or bullpen. He’s definitely not a lock to make the roster, but also not the first choice to be cut, putting him on the bubble.

On the other hand, it’s very unlikely that Bader will survive tomorrow's roster cuts. The Giants have plenty of outfielders employed, specifically young outfielders whom the organization should prioritize over Bader.

Turning our attention to the only catcher in the group, Jesus Rodriguez, there is a very reasonable chance that he’ll still be rostered by the Giants after tomorrow. In terms of catching depth, he likely falls behind Susac and Drew Cavanaugh, while sitting ahead of Zach Morgan.

Now we’re down to six pitchers who currently find themselves on the 60-day injured list.

Out of the six, right-handers Trevor McDonald, Joel Peguero, Blade Tidwell, and Keaton Winn should be fairly comfortable to maintain a roster spot. They are not guaranteed to make the roster, but have a better shot than the pair about to be mentioned.

That means that fellow right-handers Jose Butto and Rowan Wick are most likely to be cut.

Butto was already a non-tender candidate, after logging only just two innings in 2026 due to a blood clot in his throwing arm. While Wick has bounced around a few different organizations and doesn’t likely factor into Giants’ future plans.

That being said, from the current players on the 60-day injured list, Butto, Wick, and Bader seem most vulnerable to losing their roster spots.

Houser, McDonald, Peguero, Tidwell, Winn, and Rodriguez find themselves on the bubble, but have a much better chance to survive.

Who Else Is Vulnerable to Losing a Roster Spot?

As previously mentioned, when talking about Rodriguez and the catching depth, Morgan is the odd man out, putting his status in limbo.

From the outfield, Turner Hill and Scott Bandura are most at risk, while Nate Furman, Brett Harris, Christian Koss, and Shay Whitcomb are the most vulnerable candidates from the infield.

What Buster Posey and his team decide to do regarding pitching is what’s most unknown right now. There's a lot of uncertainty regarding the pitching staff, and there are lots of different directions the team could take.

To be completely honest, if you pair Logan Webb, Landen Roupp, Anthony Molina and Matt Wilkinson with Birdsong, Rodriguez, and Whisenhunt, they're probably the only seven pitchers completely safe at the moment.

Ryan Walker, Reiver Sanmartin, Yunior Marte, Seth Lonsway, Joel Kuhnel, and Duncan Davitt are the active pitchers most likely to be axed from the roster.

Although the Giants must reduce their roster to a maximum of 40 players tomorrow, keep in mind that they’ll also have to select players from the minors later this month in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

As a result of this, there is a very real chance that the Giants shed more than 10 players off the roster tomorrow.

Out of all the Giants prospects eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, some of them are viewed as an organization's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

This group includes catcher Jancel Villarroel (#18), as well as left-handers Joe Whitman (#23), Henry Lalane (#11), and Luis De La Torre (#25).

Teams will have until November 17 to pick and choose which prospects they’ll want to add to the 40-man roster and protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

If the Giants are planning to add all four of them, we could possibly witness 14 roster cuts tomorrow, or between now and when those prospects are assumingely added to the roster.

They are not really simple cuts, but at least 10 players will be off the roster tomorrow, by way of trade, release, outright, or designated for assignment.

Buckle up because there is about to be a frenzy of roster moves within the San Francisco Giants organization.