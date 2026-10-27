8 Trades, Signings, Promotions, Decisions That Could Put the Giants Back in the Postseason in 2027

The San Francisco Giants lost 97 games in 2026, leaving president of baseball operations Buster Posey with several problems to solve. The Giants needed dependable pitching and a lineup that gave their emerging hitters room to develop.

San Francisco should direct its biggest investments toward the mound, then use internal options to fill selected position-player openings. That approach would connect the Giants’ offseason priorities to actual roster decisions.

The following eight moves form a proposed plan, with availability, medical reviews and acquisition costs determining whether each target makes sense. They are recommendations, not reports of negotiations.

Add the Pitching to Support a Postseason Push

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1: Pursue Michael King if he opts out. King finished 2026 with a 3.21 ERA across 185 innings and 32 starts. His contract allowed him to enter free agency this winter, but that decision remained separate from predictions that he would exercise it.

The right-hander should be the primary rotation target if available. Pairing him with Logan Webb and Landen Roupp would give San Francisco a stronger foundation without requiring a prospect trade. A multi-year offer would represent the largest commitment in this plan.

2: Explore a modest trade for Bailey Ober. The Minnesota Twins had enough rotation alternatives to consider moving a veteran approaching free agency after 2027. Ober finished with a 4.47 ERA, and his elbow inflammation and diminished velocity required careful evaluation.

Offer a secondary prospect while keeping his arbitration salary, rather than surrendering a leading young player. That is a proposed price limit, not a reported asking price. Ober would fill a back-end opening, with Adrian Houser and Matt Wilkinson providing competition and coverage. If Minnesota wanted substantially more, move to another target.

3: Make Adrian Morejon the bullpen investment. The left-hander recorded a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 86 innings for the San Diego Padres. His ability to miss bats would give manager Tony Vitello another way to escape late-inning trouble.

Morejon should receive an opportunity to earn the closing job. His contract and any qualifying-offer consequences under the applicable rules would need to fit alongside the rotation work. If acquiring King and Morejon would consume the available pitching budget, prioritize the starter and consider a more modest bullpen bid for impending free agent JoJo Romero.

4: Add Taylor Clarke and resolve Camilo Doval’s cost. Clarke delivered a 2.96 ERA over 73 innings, allowing 14 walks while striking out 45. A short contract would target middle-inning stability; his limited strikeout total argues against treating him as the bullpen’s principal addition.

The Doval contract decision belongs in that calculation. MLB Trade Rumors projected a $6.6 million arbitration salary. Explore a trade, then non-tender him if no suitable deal materializes. Replacing that uncertain commitment with complementary relief roles would make the spending easier to justify.

Give the Young Hitters Clear Jobs and Veteran Support

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5: Make Bryce Eldridge the primary first baseman. Eldridge hit .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs in 107 games. That production earned regular at-bats, and a consistent defensive assignment should accompany them.

Provided both players are healthy, give Eldridge most first-base starts and Rafael Devers most designated-hitter work. The projected Opening Day lineup already illustrated that arrangement. Committing to it would also steer spending away from another first baseman or DH.

6: Promote Bo Davidson into a meaningful left-field competition. Davidson hit .290/.361/.527 with 29 home runs between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento before his September call-up. His next promotion should be in responsibility, with an extended opportunity to earn regular Major League work.

His minor league results should earn consideration, not an unconditional starting job. Victor Bericoto’s right-handed bat offers a complement if he earns a roster spot. The internal outfield options deserve evaluation before an expensive veteran blocks those opportunities.

7: Let Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt settle at second base. Health must come first, followed by offensive projections and dependable defense. San Francisco should keep the competition open rather than purchase another everyday infielder before evaluating those options.

The runner-up could supply infield coverage if the role provides enough useful work. A trade would also remain possible, but only after the club established a credible starter and backup. Turning positional overlap into pitching help makes sense only when the remaining depth supports it.

8: Retain Harrison Bader while preparing center-field coverage. Bader remained under contract, and the club projected him to be ready for spring training after his foot injury. That offered a reason to evaluate his return before spending on a replacement. It did not guarantee his recovery.

Keep him in the plans, with Jonah Cox and Drew Gilbert competing to provide coverage. Bader’s range and ability to play regularly should determine his assignment.

This plan would require meaningful payroll investment in pitching. Its restraint would come from preserving inexpensive opportunities elsewhere. A postseason return would still require better health and development, but the Giants would enter 2027 with fewer jobs dependent on an unproven rebound.