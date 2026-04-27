Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has emerged as an offensive difference maker

As the Giants continue to play better baseball on the march toward May, a few names have truly stepped forward to shine in the early weeks of this 2026 Major League Baseball season. One of San Francisco's stars early on has been 27-year-old Jung Hoo Lee, who's picked things up at the plate after stumbling out of the gate.

The Giants outfielder is currently hitting .313. through his first 99 at-bats, with two home runs and 10 RBI. He was also the hero of Sunday's series-clinching win over Miami, going four-for-five on the day. Lee's efforts helped hand San Francisco a 6-3 win over the Fish. Afterwards, his skipper commented on how he set the pace.

Jung Hoo (and Justin) get SOAKED by Willy 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3V2GjmxEs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 26, 2026

“Today was a pretty good day,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said. “I've kind of been saying over and over again: It's Jung Hoo just being Jung Hoo. Today was a pretty dang good day."

Lee can be explosive for the Giants

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) throws during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most satisfying turn in Jung Hoo Lee's 2026 story thus far is that he was essentially being written off, much like his team, within two weeks of the season starting. Over his last seven games played, the Korean star's batting average has jumped by an astonishing 0.500 (12 hits in 24 at-bats). After struggling with a hitting slump and posting a 0.185 average through April 13, Lee has clearly locked in.

“One thing (Lee is) going to do is be aggressive,” Vitello stated about his rightfielder. “You even kind of see it with him, not just taking some pitches but also the way in which he's taken them. He's in a good hitting position, so I think he's being aggressive the right way."

“The guy plays the game the right way, His at-bats have been competitive, always helping out on defense. It's been electric hitting balls all over the park, and we've been looking for kind of that consistent spark plug.”