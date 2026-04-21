During Buster Posey's playing days, he was a tough competitior and the kind of guy you definitely want to have in a foxhole with you. Loyal to the team that gave his start, the seven-time All-Star catcher spent his entire 12-year playing career as a member of the Giants and moved into the team's front office in late 2024 as the team's new President of Baseball Operations.

At the time, fans applauded the move, feeling that if there was anyone to lead the franchise, it should be someone of Posey's character and stature. The owner of three World Series rings, he was a proven winner on the field. So, why not give him the opportunity that he can lead the team to victories from behind a desk?

Madison Bumgarner hugs Buster Posey after winning the 2014 World Series. He threw 21 innings, giving up just 1 earned run. pic.twitter.com/XAe3m87c4q — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) April 7, 2026

Unfortunately, that strategy hasn't worked out too well, as the Giants have regressed mightily under Posey's two years as the team's primary decision-maker. Once a captain on a victorious vessel, he's now at the helm of a rudderless ship.

The only problem is? He's supposed to be the rudder... the one who can navigate these current waters and bring stability back to San Francisco. So far, the opposite has happened.

Is Posey the Problem?

Dec 12, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Since Buster Posey took over, the Giants have a record of 81 wins and 81 losses. In other words, under his leadership, the team has had an even .500 season so far. That's certainly not in the gutter. But for a team with a $222.4 million payroll, that's a pretty low return on investment.

From me and @ShaynaRubin Under Buster Posey, Giants’ roster churn has slowed, but he hasn’t stopped looking for ways to improve team; a look at some of the numbers and what Posey and Zack Minasian have to say about the philosophy: https://t.co/QUVTkSlfOM via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 18, 2026

Now, there's been a lot of grumbling from spcial media circles, questioning the direction San Francisco is taking. A lot of that ire is being withheld for first-year manager Tony Vitello, as he already walked into a reclamation project. At the same time, this were far much worse than they looked like from the outside.

2026 is quickly revealing how unprepared the San Francisco Giants really were coming into the bew campaign. Much of the lineup apperas to be the product of smoke and mirrors right now, and teh team's backers are starting to wonder if Posey is just playing a shell game with them at this point. As loved as he was as a player, that won't matter if the club's current trend continues.