'It Ain't Fun': Giants Manager Tony Vitello Discusses 2026 Season & Beyond

For San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello, 2026 hasn't exactly been the ideal situation he originally envisioned when he joined the team before this season. After a highly successful tenure at Tennessee, where he built a powerhouse program and led the Volunteers to the 2024 NCAA title.

But even an event as electric and emotional as the College World Series, it can't be compared with the effort that Vitello has put in during his rookie year on the bench to keep San Fran's ship sailing.

The woeful Giants (50-71 | 4th, NL East) have been one of baseball's biggest underachievers this season. Recently added veterans like Willy Adames and Rafael Devers have struggled at the plate for most of the year, and the pitching staff, save for starter Logan Webb, is somewhat of a crapshoot as the season comes to a close.

"Personally I feel a sense of responsibility. When you have Belt and Panik and all those guys there, and I meet a childhood hero in Shawon Dunston, and then we have the kind of game we did... It ain't fun."



Tony Vitello calls a spade a spade with @knbrmurph & @MarkusBoucher. pic.twitter.com/Nw2h5SF0C5 — KNBR (@KNBR) August 13, 2026

Now just six weeks away from the end of the regular season, the San Fran skipper spoke with 'Murphy & Markus' on local radio affiliate KNBR, where he fielded questions about several players - including Blade Tidwell and Bryce Eldridge. But perhaps the best part of the discussion was when Vitello discussed his own growth as a manager and what he thought lay ahead for his rebuilding (and recovering) team.

Vitello Holds Nothing Back

Vitello, during a pitching change | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vitello discussed his evolution as a manager during his first year on the bench for San Francisco. The young manager admitted that he has had to make some changes as he navigated the choppy waters of the season.

"For me, I think [I have a] different perspective, for sure" Vitello began. "Just to [be able to] look back and have a much better understanding. Everything's a lot better. But I can tell you this: the food on an off-day feels a lot better after a win, or a series win, than when they do different."

"Maybe a little of the same, but I would say just a little more balance. Whether it's notes that are in a computer now, or in your head, or come up in conversations like Buster and Jack and I had just the other day, about different plays...Just a lot of lessons learned. [But] you don't ant to sacrifice a lot of wins for lessons learned."

Loking Ahead

The skipper also commented on how things have changed since the club dealt with and processed Posey's shrewd moves at the trade deadline. He said that now that the roster has shaken out, it's easier to just come to the park, play ball, and prepare for next season.

"It truly has been fun to come to the ballpark every day. And there's been an energetic vibe a lot injected around what's going on. And that's mostly because we have a lot of guys who are trying to prove themselves."

Vitello acknowledged that it will be a tough turnaround for the Bay, but he says he and his team are willing to do the work to bring brighter days to Oracle Park.

"You can't get complacent or assume that it'll flip. No doubt it has to get better. And there's certainly a lot in position there that I think will make it change."

"The fun moments are pretty fun," Vitello said. "...Even more fun than you thought, but there's work to be done. This is a big deal. This isn't just a game. It's a culture; it's a community... [when you're not winning], it ain't fun."