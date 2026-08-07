Giants' Duane Kuiper Discusses Departure of Broadcast Partner Mike Krukow

In a somewhat stunning move, former San Francisco Giants pitcher and longtime television broadcaster Mike Krukow, who has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Golden City, is retiring from his duties at the end of the year.

The former left-handed pitcher spent seven seasons in a Giants uniform and returned to the organization on a part-time basis after finishing his Major League pitching career. He initially called just 14 games a season, before moving into a full-time role just a few years later.

For much of his tenure, Krukow has shared broadcasting duties with his baseball partner of the past 36 years, Duane Kuiper. Upon finding out the mound master turned mic man was stepping away permanently from his role, his friend and compatriot told the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) that it was a chance for the usual joshing that takes place between the duo.

“We talked a little bit, and finally, I said, ‘I don’t want to talk about it anymore,’ I got up and pointed my finger at Mike, and I said, ‘I am really, really pissed at you,’” Kuiper said. “I turned around, and I walked out, and he laughed.”

Kuiper says that although he will miss being side-by-side with Krukow, and he will miss their time on the air together, he fully supports the 74-year-old's decision to walk away.

“He’s doing this for the right reasons,” Kuiper said. “There isn’t anybody in the world who wants to do games on TV more than Mike does. That’s why it’s really, really, really upsetting, because his ability to do games is as good as ever, but it’s getting from A to B that’s really hard.”

A Bittersweet Goodbye for Krukow

San Francisco Giants-themed microphones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Krukow, himself, revealed that beginning a quieter, more relaxing life has a lot of appeal, but Kuiper was a big part of his considerations before making his final decision. He recounted how agonizing it was to break up the team.

“Walking away from Duane is the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do,” Krukow told the Chronicle. “I don’t even know how I could actually do it.”

Krukow has slowed down his schedule a bit over the years. He has to utilize a motorized chair to move around, so he hasn't traveled with the team since 2019. He would do a road broadcast from a studio back in San Francisco, while Kuiper would be on-site. Somehow, the chemistry never faded, despite sometimes being thousands of miles apart.

Mike Krukow's last broadcast is scheduled for September 27. Fittingly, his final call will be against the Giants' oldest and most famed nemesis, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Oracle Park. It will be a magical event, and one last chance for the old pitcher to wave his cap at the fans again.