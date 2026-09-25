Mike Krukow on Why the Giants-Dodgers Rivalry Is So Special

The 2026 regular season for the San Francisco Giants has three games remaining and, of course, it's against their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. While LA is headed to the postseason, the Giants will watch from the sidelines but have plenty to prove to the reigning World Series champions.

What makes this final series special for San Francisco is the celebration of former starting pitcher turned broadcaster Mike Krukow as he heads into retirement at season's end. The former 20-game winner back in 1986 knows a thing or two about the historic rivalry between these two franchises.

While the Giants don't match up well against the current version of the Dodgers, the blueprints of the rivalry are still there and will be felt at Oracle Park starting Friday night. Ahead of the final series of the season, Krukow gave his thoughts on what makes this rivalry so special, regardless of how the two teams stack up record-wise in 2026.

Krukow's Take on Giants v Dodgers

San Francisco Giants announcer Mike Krukow waves at fans at Oracle Park. Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Krukow knows this series won't hold much weight, but he also knows how much this rivalry means to the fans.

"It's not going to be as intense as it would be if they were both gunning down, trying to get to the playoffs. However, it is interesting because you've got so many new characters from the Giants side that are going to be auditioning to get respect from the Dodgers," Krukow said via The Sports Leader on YouTube.

"All it takes is about an hour in batting practice, standing out in the outfield, or walking around listening to what gets said to you. That makes you really start to get what the rivalry is all about."

Luckily for San Francisco, there shouldn't be much heckling at their players, given they're at their home ballpark. Regardless, the last time the Giants took on the Dodgers, San Francisco was swept right out of Dodger Stadium, as Los Angeles put up 21 runs in three games compared to the Giants' seven.

No matter how the final series of the season turns out for the franchise, Krukow will take a moment to savor his last games in the broadcast booth against teams that hold special meaning for him. Funny enough, to conclude his 20-win season in 1986, Krukow's final start was against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Krukow Recaps 20th Win in 1986 vs LA

San Francisco Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow pumps up the crowd during the World Series celebration at City Hall. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Dodgers are notorious for giving visitor players really bad tickets, right? So, I didn't know where my section was. I just knew that I had to get over 40 tickets," Krukow told The Sports Leader.

"And as I was walking off, I finally heard them. They were the only ones cheering up in the stadium. And they were in the top level down the right-field line. And it was great. I could hear him and they were standing, going crazy, and I tipped my cap and it was just a great moment and one I certainly will never forget."

The final series of Krukow's broadcast career will end at Oracle Park, where he'll have the whole stadium, not just the fans sitting in the top level of the right-field bleachers, pay their respects to one of baseball's greats.