Five Stars San Francisco Giants Face Big Decisions On This Offseason
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The San Francisco Giants face difficult decisions this offseason after finishing the 2026 season with a 65-97 record. President of baseball operations Buster Posey must find ways to improve the roster while managing a crowded 40-man roster and several expensive contracts.
San Francisco finished the season with 17 players on the 60-day injured list. When those players return to the roster, the Giants must make room for them while also considering prospects who need Rule 5 Draft protection and potential offseason additions.
The roster crunch could force the organization to move on from familiar names. Five players who could face important offseason questions are Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Camilo Doval and Logan Webb.
Willy Adames
Adames finished the season with a .230 batting average, 21 home runs and 51 RBIs. He also missed time with an elbow sprain. The shortstop signed a seven-year, $182 million contract that runs through 2031.
That commitment makes a trade difficult, especially after his offensive production declined in 2026. The Giants could view the decline as an injury-related issue and give him another chance, but his contract remains a major obstacle if they want to move on.
Matt Chapman
Chapman finished the season on the 60-day injured list and is expected to return in 2027. He turns 34 in April and remains part of an expensive veteran group that ties up a significant portion of the team's payroll.
The Giants must decide whether his offensive production justifies his place in the lineup. Moving Chapman would not be easy, but San Francisco needs to assess whether its veteran core can deliver better results after a 97-loss season.
Jung Hoo Lee
Lee hit .276 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases across 143 games. He has three seasons remaining on his contract and remains an important part of the Giants' outfield plans.
A trade could benefit both sides if San Francisco receives valuable players in return. However, Lee's production and long-term role make him a difficult player to replace. The Giants could also consider moving him from center field to left field as part of a broader effort to improve their outfield defense.
Camilo Doval
Doval faces a more uncertain future after moving between the Yankees, Pirates and Giants during 2026. With arbitration eligibility approaching, his salary and performance will be important factors in the Giants' decision about whether to retain him.
He showed strikeout ability with New York, recording 39 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings, but inconsistent command remains a concern. The Giants could trade him or decline to offer him a contract if his expected salary outweighs his reliability.
Logan Webb
Webb finished with an 8-9 record, a 4.31 ERA and 134 strikeouts before a finger blister ended his season early. Despite the disappointing numbers, he remains the Giants' leading starting pitcher.
Webb is under contract through 2028, making him a valuable asset for a team looking to strengthen its future. With San Francisco coming off a 65-97 season, trading Webb could be one way to accelerate a roster rebuild. His experience and track record could attract contenders willing to offer multiple high-value prospects in return.
Conclusion
The Giants face difficult decisions after a 97-loss season. Moving on from some veterans could help reshape the roster, but Posey must decide which veterans remain part of the long-term plan and which could bring the greatest return in a trade.
Ajayi Segun is a freelance sports writer with more than five years of experience covering baseball, golf, the NFL, college basketball, and the WNBA. His work has been featured in Athlon Sports, Pro Football Network, and Last Word on Sports. With a background in English, he is passionate about delivering accurate, engaging, and timely sports coverage to readers around the world.