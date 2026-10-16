Five Stars San Francisco Giants Face Big Decisions On This Offseason

The San Francisco Giants face difficult decisions this offseason after finishing the 2026 season with a 65-97 record. President of baseball operations Buster Posey must find ways to improve the roster while managing a crowded 40-man roster and several expensive contracts.

San Francisco finished the season with 17 players on the 60-day injured list. When those players return to the roster, the Giants must make room for them while also considering prospects who need Rule 5 Draft protection and potential offseason additions.

The roster crunch could force the organization to move on from familiar names. Five players who could face important offseason questions are Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Camilo Doval and Logan Webb.

Willy Adames

Adames finished the season with a .230 batting average, 21 home runs and 51 RBIs. He also missed time with an elbow sprain. The shortstop signed a seven-year, $182 million contract that runs through 2031.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That commitment makes a trade difficult, especially after his offensive production declined in 2026. The Giants could view the decline as an injury-related issue and give him another chance, but his contract remains a major obstacle if they want to move on.

Matt Chapman

Chapman finished the season on the 60-day injured list and is expected to return in 2027. He turns 34 in April and remains part of an expensive veteran group that ties up a significant portion of the team's payroll.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants must decide whether his offensive production justifies his place in the lineup. Moving Chapman would not be easy, but San Francisco needs to assess whether its veteran core can deliver better results after a 97-loss season.

Jung Hoo Lee

Lee hit .276 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases across 143 games. He has three seasons remaining on his contract and remains an important part of the Giants' outfield plans.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51). Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trade could benefit both sides if San Francisco receives valuable players in return. However, Lee's production and long-term role make him a difficult player to replace. The Giants could also consider moving him from center field to left field as part of a broader effort to improve their outfield defense.

Camilo Doval

Doval faces a more uncertain future after moving between the Yankees, Pirates and Giants during 2026. With arbitration eligibility approaching, his salary and performance will be important factors in the Giants' decision about whether to retain him.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (57). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He showed strikeout ability with New York, recording 39 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings, but inconsistent command remains a concern. The Giants could trade him or decline to offer him a contract if his expected salary outweighs his reliability.

Logan Webb

Webb finished with an 8-9 record, a 4.31 ERA and 134 strikeouts before a finger blister ended his season early. Despite the disappointing numbers, he remains the Giants' leading starting pitcher.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb is under contract through 2028, making him a valuable asset for a team looking to strengthen its future. With San Francisco coming off a 65-97 season, trading Webb could be one way to accelerate a roster rebuild. His experience and track record could attract contenders willing to offer multiple high-value prospects in return.

Conclusion

The Giants face difficult decisions after a 97-loss season. Moving on from some veterans could help reshape the roster, but Posey must decide which veterans remain part of the long-term plan and which could bring the greatest return in a trade.