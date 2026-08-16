Giants Receive Positive News on New Infielder Marcelo Mayer

The San Francisco Giants unofficially waved the white flag earlier this season by dealing away several players at the MLB Trade Deadline. The Giants weren't playing well enough for the front office to warrant keeping their best players, so they turned their veterans into youth who can help right away.

One of the bigger trades at the deadline for San Francisco was trading reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox. Miller had been having a strong season for the Giants and the Red Sox, in the thick of an AL Wild Card hunt, needed to boost their bullpen. But it was San Francisco's front office that made a strong deal to boost the future.

In return for Miller, the Giants received former fourth overall pick from the 2018 MLB Draft, infielder Marcelo Mayer. Mayer had tremendous upside when Boston drafted him many years ago, and he still possesses it; however, the biggest downfall for the young infielder is staying healthy.

While Mayer was traded to San Francisco, he was transferred from one injured list to another, as the Giants have yet to see him in uniform. But with the latest updates, that could be coming to an end sometime soon.

Marcelo Mayer Giants Debut Nearing

Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) reacts after hitting a home run. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Mayer is a possibility for the end of the upcoming series in Cleveland, but doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready Tuesday. They want to make sure he’s fully through his rehab and isn’t rushed, and there's a good chance he’s ready to return to Boston next weekend.

"It's got to filter down through about four different sections, but the lead one would be the medical staff," manager Tony Vitello told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area on YouTube. "Checking that box and seeing what's best from there, based on everybody. But yeah, I'm anxious to see what he can do."

On paper, Mayer feels like a perfect fit to continue his career as a Giant, but where will he play when he returns? He's played third base, second base, and shortstop with the Red Sox, which a majority of his starts this season at second base.

"Wherever this team needs me is where I'll play. Uh, I'm going to do whatever I can to help the team win and wherever they slam me, I'm going to work hard and just try to get as comfortable as I can in that position," Mayer told NBC Sports Bay Area on YouTube.