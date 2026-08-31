Giants Reveal Starting Lineup for One-Game Showdown With Braves

The San Francisco Giants are back in action after splitting a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks; only this time, their road trip is going off schedule. The Giants are in Atlanta Monday night to take on the Atlanta Braves in a make-up game from earlier this season.

Regardless of the opponent, San Francisco hasn't played the kind of baseball that gets them ahead of the curve. In fact, they're playing the kind of baseball where the MLB Draft lottery might be in their favor for a top-five pick, entering the series with a 56-81 record.

Building off their 7-2 victory in the series finale against Arizona, the Giants have a handful of players looking to stay hot, helping the team avoid a losing season by at least one more day. Here's how manager Tony Vitello sets his lineup, tasked with facing Braves starter Bryce Elder.

Giants Starting Lineup

San Francisco Giants pitcher Dylan Smith (66) celebrates with catcher Drew Cavanaugh (61) after the last out. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LF Drew Gilbert

2. DH Rafael Devers

3. 1B Bryce Eldridge

4. CF Jonah Cox

5. RF Jung Hoo Lee

6. 3B Osleivis Basabe

7. C Andrew Knizner

8. 2B Nate Furman

9. SS Christian Koss



RHP Anthony Molina

The mainstays in this Giants lineup as they go into a rebuild, Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee, and Bryce Eldridge, all played well in the series finale against the Diamondbacks. Collectively, the three had seven hits, four of which belonged to the rookie first baseman.

Devers has the most experience hitting against Elder, entering the game with an outstanding .833 batting average against him, with two home runs and four RBIs. Right behind him, Eldridge is 1-for-2 against the Braves starter in his career.

Missing the series against the Cincinnati Reds, Eldridge's return to the lineup proved how important he is for the future. Knocking in four runs in four hits, two of which didn't leave the infield, was enough for San Francisco to get the victory.

The latter half of the Giants lineup is looking to perform better at the plate. Furman enters the game hitting .063, with one hit in 16 at-bats. Knizner, a veteran behind the dish, set to catch San Francisco's starting pitcher, Anthony Molina, is 4-for-23 with one long ball in a short time with the Giants.

So long as Molina and the rest of the pitching staff can keep the offense in the game, all it takes is one hero to get past the NL East leaders in their final matchup of the 2026 season.