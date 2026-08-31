Buster Posey Discusses Giants Future with Tony Vitello at Helm

The San Francisco Giants have their focus on the future, as they look to wrap up a very disappointing 2026 season.

Just a day away from the final month of a crazy campaign, the Bay Area Nine are a sad 56-81, in fourth place, and the only thing saving them from the cellar in the National League West is the Colorado Rockies and their quest for another 100-loss season.

Otherwise, there hasn't been much to shout about in San Francisco except the future of the franchise, which looks bright. The organization is loaded with a batch of fresh baseball talent who should be the force behind a fresh start. And leading the way will be manager Tony Vitello, who, despite a wretched rookie year at the helm, has the full confidence of the man who hired him, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Vitello is under contract for two more years, at $3.5 million per season, with a vesting option for 2029 based on making the postseason in 2028. Posey said that even though the 47-year-old San Francisco skipper didn't get out of the gate as quickly as hoped, he's still the man to lead the young team to prominence.

The Bay Area baseball boss said he had no intentions of letting Vitello go after hiring the St. Louis native following his successful stint as the Tennessee Volunteers' guiding light. Vitello won the 2024 College World Series and was one of Knoxvilles most popular sports figures before making the unheard of jump from the collegiate ranks to lead a big-league ballclub.

Vitello is the Man for the Job

Giants manager Tony Vitello | Credit: Robert Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey commented this weekend on why he felt like Vitello is the right fit, and how he should be allowed the opportunity to lead the team on its trek to tomorrow. Better days lie ahead with him in charge, in the executive's eyes.

“I just see him as a guy who, like most all of us, is so competitive that when you get knocked down, you want a chance to figure it out,” Posey said, on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required). “You want to prove that you can do it.”

“Tony is a pretty smart and savvy guy. Most people would agree that if you have a first-year coach, a college coach, come in and be extremely heavy-handed with veteran players, it’s probably not going to be the way you want to start. I think he was really aware he needed to prove he was willing to come in and work every day and show he had their back."

Cealry, it's Vitello's team, and Posey seems to be fine with the fact that his fate i likely tied to the guy who he handpicked to be the captain behind the comeback. If TV can't turn things around, it could very well mean they both get shipped out on a rail. However, Posey, a three-time Word Series champions and franchise hero as a player, believes the team will return to glory under its youthful leader.