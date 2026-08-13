Giants Shake Up Roster With Waiver Claim and Additional Move

The 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants is focused on experimenting with the talent on their roster currently, both at the major league and minor league levels. With several players seeking opportunities to prove themselves in the big leagues, now is the perfect time for this approach. The last two seasons have been dedicated to building for the future rather than pursuing a playoff berth.

One way the President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, is focusing on the future is by watching the waiver wire and bringing in some more talent. Specifically, the infield depth needs some players close to MLB-ready or have experience, which the franchise found on the waiver wire via the Houston Astros.

Giants Add Shay Whitcomb

Houston Astros shortstop Shay Whitcomb (14) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As announced by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter), the Giants have claimed infielder Shay Whitcomb off waivers from the Astros and have optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento. Whitcomb is now on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco had to make room for him to make the pickup official.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald was transferred to the 60-day Injured List. McDonald hadn't performed well in 2026 with the Giants, posting a 5.12 ERA in just over 70 innings for the franchise. He started 14 games and had a -0.3 WAR before being placed on the IL.

Whitcomb, who's played just under 100 career games in Major League Baseball with the Astros, joins the Giants organization looking for a fresh start. He holds a career batting average of .167 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

This season with the Astros, Whitcomb was hitting .130 with two long balls. The upside to his game, at least for the Giants, is that he can play all over the diamond. While he might be a third baseman by trade, Whitcomb has experience at second base and left field as well.

The 27-year-old has hit much better at the Triple-A level, hitting .274 with nine home runs and an OPS of .758 in 288 at-bats in 2026. The Giants obviously see that Whitcomb has the potential to be successful; it's now their job to help him make that transition from the minors to the MLB.

Whitcomb will likely make his way to the Giants before the season is over, depending on the health of other infielders or potentially joining the club during September call-ups. Regardless, the addition doesn't hurt the organization, but it does have a chance to help it.