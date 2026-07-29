Giants Suffer 2 More Brutal Injury Setbacks Before Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants received more discouraging news on Tuesday, as it seems like the hits just keep coming.

In two separate reports, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic stated that right-hander Trevor McDonald will undergo UCL reconstruction surgery next week, while outfielder Harrison Bader has suffered an unexpected setback in his injury recovery.

Bader was apparently involved in a scooter accident over the weekend, which injured his left foot.

The Giants are already facing plenty of disappointments, starting with their season. At this point, the team and everyone surrounding it know the games from here on out are for pride and looking to the future.

Currently holding down a 45-61 record in the National League West, they are well out of the postseason picture.

Trevor McDonald Facing Long Road

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Trevor McDonald | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald’s injury is the more significant in terms of time. He was placed on the injured list last week with what was first described as a moderate UCL sprain.

It has now been confirmed that surgery is imminent next week for UCL reconstruction and will take him out for the remainder of 2026 and likely most of the 2027 season.

McDonald had posted a 5.12 ERA across 14 starts, where he struck out 57 batters over 70.1 innings of work.

This is just one more hit to an already taxed pitching crew. The Giants have already lost Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodrigue, and Rowan Wick to season-ending injuries. Jose Butto also remains on the 60-day IL after arm surgery.

Harrison Bader’s Recovery Takes Turn for Worse

San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Pavlovic stated, the update on Bader is “bizarre.”

He had traveled to visit a specialist about his recurring plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It seemed like every time Bader would get some momentum working toward a comeback, the foot would give him trouble. Thus, the decision was made to see a specialist.

Instead of the expected update, the Giants announced that Bader had been involved in a scooter accident Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

He is now scheduled for an MRI to determine the extent of the new injury to the same foot that had already been giving him trouble.

Giants Searching for Answers

Tuesday just adds new issues to a continually growing list.

Casey Schmitt was just recently placed on the list with a left knee meniscus tear after being one of San Francisco’s top power hitters.

Matt Chapman has been out all of July with an abdominal strain. Jung Hoo Lee has also been dealing with right elbow soreness.

Coming into the 2026 season, the Giants had high expectations. The postseason was certainly in their plans, but they just can’t escape the injury bug.

The trade deadline is approaching fast, and now the Giants are facing another difficult stretch with more setbacks. Neither one of these developments changes the direction of the season; they more so pour salt in the wound of a season that has slipped away.