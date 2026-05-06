For the Giants, it's time to commit to Casey Schmitt

After continued success at the plate, there's a growing buzz surrounding San Francisco Giants do-it-all star Casey Schmitt. The 27-year-old has come into his own during a season that has been downright disastrous for his team, providing a few shining moments during some dark days. In the process, he's become even more of a fan favorite, and most importantly, someone the Giants faithful want to see get plenty of at-bats the rest of the way.

The former San Diego State star was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Although he would make his debut just three years later, it took him a full five years of development to reach the level he's attained now. So while he wasn't a fast riser or an overnight success, he's displayed the work ethic and determination to not only establish himself, but to thrive.

Casey Schmitt has been unreal



.306 AVG

6 HR

18 RBI

155 wRC+

1.0 fWAR https://t.co/zNlhHjlisQ pic.twitter.com/hii51d62Zl — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) May 6, 2026

After hitting a two-run homer on Tuesday in the club's 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres, he leads the team in that category with six. He's also plated the most runs for the Golden Gate Nine this year, tallying 18 RBI thus far.

While he has primarily been utilized at first base and as a designated hitter, recent reports speculate that he's transitioning into a utility role that could include all four infield positions. That's a start, but in the end? The team needs to find a more permanent spot for Schmitt if they truly believe in him.

Schmitt should start

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite those facts and stats, there's one big factor impeding Casey Schmitt's ascension to being an everyday starter: high-paid with supposed superstar-caliber talent. It seems that anywhere the Giants could slot him is already occupied by an established former All-Star or accomplished hitter.

First base is already occupied by underachieving former All-Star in Rafael Devers, but it's already reserved for slugging prospect Bruce Eldridge for the next decade or so. That eliminates that possibility.

At second base, the team has former three-time consecutive batting champion across both leagues (2022 in the American League and 2023-2024 in the NL), Arreaz is an established star. However, he, like many of the Giants' veterans, has looked on the downside this season.

Third base, which Schmitt has also played this season, might be the best option as Matt Champman has seen a reduction in his power numbers. After smacking 21 homers last season, he's hit just one this year... and we're already one week into May.

It's a great step for San Francisco to continue to work Schmitt into the lineup by mixing and matxhing, but at some point, they will have to decide if they consider him a value to the franchise beyond this season. If that's the case, it would be better to move on from a high-priced veteran go let the more efficient player take their role.