Matt Chapman's 2026 power outage has been puzzling

In what's been a frustrating and confusing start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, who have come out of the gate at 14-21 after just a little over a month of play. Needless to say, there's been plenty of blame to go around during this breakdown of a beginning.

Two of the most prominent names attracting the ire of the audience are two of the team's highest-profile (and highest-paid) players: first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames. The two have been particularly futile at producing runs, despite Devers showing signs of life lately. The former Red Sox star had two RBI in San Francisco's 3-2 win on Monday night against the San Diego Padres. Still, he's viewed by many around baseball as a player on a slow decline.

Rafael Devers bat speed by season:



2023: 73.4 mph

2024: 72.5 mph

2025: 71.6 mph

2026: 71.2 mph



The Giants still owe him another $226 million through 2033. pic.twitter.com/OULeMg96EG — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 1, 2026

However, one name that has escaped much of the chatter has been third baseman Matt Chapman. The 33-year-old was being counted on to have his typical power numbers, but so far, he hasn't been putting a charge into the ball. And Chapman's lack of electricity at the plate is starting to be called out by both fans and observers.

Chapman has been struggling, too

Apr 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

As was pointed out in a May 4 article by McCovey's Cove writer Steven Kennedy astutely pointed out that some of the burden falls on Chapman for the team's woes, as well.

"This hard-hitting but disciplined-approach type of production is completely absent from the Giants' offensive profile as a team," Kennedy wrote. "There’s a Matt Chapman-shaped hole in the middle of the Giants' line-up, and Matt Chapman isn’t filling it."

That's a valid point. But after 35 games, Chapman is currently pace to hit right around five home runs this year, after smacking 21 in 2025. Granted, it's a small sample size, but if it continues to be an issue throughout the Summer, San Francisco may look to move on from the 10-year veteran.