The Giants split with the Dodgers and move on to the next leg of their road trip

The San Francisco Giants got an electrifying at-bat from outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, but only managed to bring two runs across the plate, as they fell to their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-2. With the loss, the Giants split the four-game series with LA and dropped to 16-28 on the season.

Lee, batting with two outs in the fifth, looped a 'dying quail' into the left field corner, which caromed perfectly and confused Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Lee historically galloped around the bases to notch the first-ever inside-the-park homer for a Giants player at Dodger Stadium, which has been the team's home since 1962.

"I got lucky for sure ," the Japanese star said through his interpreter immediately following the game. "Morgan gave the sign to go. So when I got home, I thought it was just going to be a hit and an error. But luckily, it turned out to be an inside-the-park home run."

Will Smith, playing in place of Shohei Ohtani, hit a leadoff home run for LA, while Alex Call and Miguel Rojas added key RBI singles in the sixth. Emmet Sheehan got the win to lift the Dodgers to 26-18 on the year. With that victory, the Boys in Blue leapfrogged the San Diego Padres and are now back in first place atop the National League West standings.

Giants will battle their former Bay Brethren

Apr 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In the midst of their current 10-game road trip, the Giants have held their own. Now, they must try to take advantage of the remaining six games against opponents who aren't near as formidable as the Dodgers: the Athletics and Diamondbacks, who they will play in back-to-back three-game sets.

The Giants will try to get back in the flow of things tonight in Sacramento against the Athletics, who are a surprising 22-21 and in first place in the AL West. San Fran's Tyler Mahle, who is 1-4, with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 2026, will lock horns with LA righty Aaron Civale (4-1, 2.59 ERA, 33 Ks) as the Golden Gate Nine looks to snap out of their current two-game funk.