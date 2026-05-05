Giants teaming with bowling company Lucky Strike Entertainment

In a press release posted on Monday, bowling, games, and recreation company Lucky Strike Entertainment announced they have formed a partnership with the San Francisco Giants running through the 2027 season. Through special promotions, they will provide yet another reason (besides baseball) for fans to attend home games at Oracle Park.

"RICHMOND, VA - May 3, 2026: Starting May 4, when the Giants face off against the San Diego Padres, attending fans can enjoy a unique offer. The program is part of Lucky Strikeout, Lucky Strike Entertainment's new baseball partner platform launching with the Giants. Whenever a Giants pitcher records a strikeout in the top of the 7th inning, attendees who visit participating Lucky Strike, AMF, and Bowlero centers and show their game ticket will receive 20% off their entire tab. "

"This offer is valid on bowling, shoe rentals, and food and beverage (excluding alcohol), cannot be combined with other offers, and must be redeemed in-center with a valid ticket. Tickets may be used for redemption up to one (1) week after the game date shown, and the promotion is valid through September 27, 2026, at select locations."

Giants look to improve the Oracle Park experience

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants fans wait for members of the team to come autograph balls before the start of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The franchise has always done a terrific job enhancing the audience experience at Oracle Park. The club has focused on giveaways, theme nights, and unique promotions. Their collaboration with Lucky Strike follows that same blue blueprint.

"Giants fans are some of the most passionate, and partnering with an organization of this caliber provides us with an unmatched platform to deepen our role in the cultural fabric of the Bay Area," said Julie Zukof, VP of Brand Marketing, Lucky Strike Entertainment. "With Lucky Strike San Francisco directly across King Street from Oracle Park, we have a unique opportunity to co-author moments with fans, as well as a place to be before the ballpark gates open and keep the night going long after the final out."

Meanwhile, back on the field, the Giants have been in the gutter of late. They ended the weekend with a six-game losing streak following an East Coast road trip to Philadelphia, then Tampa. Adding to those losses were three that occurred in extra frames. With a new 'ringer' on the roster in Bryce Eldridge, the team looks to strike back on Monday night, when they play the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.