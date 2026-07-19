Giants' Willy Adames Refusing to Use Injury as Excuse for Sub-Par Play

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames has admitted that a lingering back problem has affected his season, but he refuses to use the injury as an excuse for his struggles on the field.

Before Saturday night's game against the Seattle Mariners, Adames spoke honestly about his performance during the first half of the season. He acknowledged that he has not played at the level he expects, both offensively and defensively.

Adames enters Sunday's action slashing .230/.280.432 with a career-worst .712 OPS. He was also on pace to finish the season with a career-high 23 errors.

Willy Adames on His 2026 Season

Adames took a direct approach during a recent interview.

“You have to be really honest with yourself, and I know I haven’t been my best on both sides,” Adames told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser (subscription required). “This year has been a rough year. Hopefully, it can change in the second half and I can be better on both sides, we can be better on both sides and finish the year we want.”

The Giants started the second half on a high note with a 7-0 victory over Seattle on Friday. Adames played a key role by hitting a grand slam. He stayed hot on Saturday, adding another home run, although San Francisco fell 4-3 to the Mariners.

The four-day All-Star break gave Adames time to rest after dealing with back problems for much of the season. While he won't blame it for the downturn in his performance — and an MRI has revealed no significant damage — it is presenting him with limitations.

San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames (2). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adames — who hit 30 home runs last season in spite of his .225 average — has to receive treatment to loosen the back up every day.

The daily recovery routine has limited the amount of defensive work he can do on the field. Instead of spending extra time practicing, Adames has to focus on managing his back and reducing the strain.

That has been especially disappointing because the Giants have veteran coach Ron Washington, who is widely respected for developing infielders. Adames would like to spend more time working with Washington, but repeated ground-ball drills and long sessions in a deep crouch are difficult because of his back.

As the Giants continue the second half of the 2026 season, Adames will hope improved health helps him return to the level of play the team expected when it signed him.