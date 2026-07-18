Three Important Giants Matchups as Lineup Set Against Mariners, Bryan Woo

The San Francisco Giants are 1-0 since the All-Star Break. After the way this season has gone, they’ll take it.

The Giants (42-55) are coming off a 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners (48-50) on Friday, one that included a grand slam from shortstop Willy Adames and a brilliant pitching performance from Landen Roupp.

San Francisco doesn't have much to play for, as they are way back in the National League West race and appear to be sellers at the trade deadline. The Giants can certainly muck things up for the Mariners, who are only 1.5 games out of the lead in the American League West behind the Texas Rangers.

The Mariners didn't lose any ground as all five teams in the West lost on Friday. But they can't assume they'll always get that lucky.

Here is the Giants’ lineup for Saturday along with three matchups to watch.

Giants Lineup for July 18, 2026

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Luis Arraez (L)

DH Bryce Eldridge (L)

3B Casey Schmitt

1B Rafael Devers (L)

LF Heliot Ramos

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames

CF Logan Gilbert (L)

C Daniel Susac

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Saturday: 5:05 p.m. — TV: Giants: Fox; Mariners: Fox; Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86) vs. Mariners RHP Byran Woo (7-6, 4.23)

Three Giants Matchups that Matter

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heliot Ramos: No Giants hitter has had more success against Woo than Ramos, though it’s been in a limited sample size. In six at-bats he has a home run, three RBI and a .500 batting average. Ramos is slashing .278/.313/.467 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 59 games. But in his last seven games the batting average has ticked up to .300. He went 2-for-5 in Friday’s game.

Willy Adames: The shortstop has only faced Woo three times and has one hit. But his performance on Friday shouldn’t be ignored. He went 1-for-5 with a grand slam, boosting his slash to .229/.280/.425 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI. While he’s only batted .214 in his last seven games, he is bating .259 in his last 15 games and .196 in his last 30 games. This could be the opening salvo of a hot streak for Adames.

Bryce Eldridge: The left-handed hitting first baseman and DH has never faced Woo but this is the kind of left-on-right matchup he could thrive in. He’s slashing .269/.360/.477 with nine home runs and 22 RBI so far this season. He’s also batted .250 in his last 15 games. His slash against lefties has been better (.292/.358/.521) than against righties like Woo (.262/.361/.462). But, seven of his nine home runs have come against right-handers.