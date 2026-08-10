Logan Webb Offers Honest Thoughts on Former Giants Teammate

It wasn't the start of the homestand that the San Francisco Giants were looking for, losing two of three against the Detroit Tigers. Winning the series opener was a step in the right direction, and the series finale had winnable moments as well, specifically when ace Logan Webb was on the mound.

Webb dazzled again, going eight innings, allowing four hits, with one run, walking one and punching out two. With that stat line, many would think that San Francisco would walk away victorious. Unfortunately, Detroit won the game in extra innings, and Webb was hit with a no-decision.

In his postgame interview, Webb talked about feeling under the weather but still managing to give his team a chance to win. He also mentioned his former teammate, Justin Verlander, who was sitting in the Tigers' dugout, and getting to see him one last time at Oracle Park.

Logan Webb on Justin Verlander

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts as he is recognized by the San Francisco Giants organization during the first inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verlander and Webb shared just one season as teammates, with Verlander being part of the organization in 2025. However, the influence that the future Hall of Famer has had on the Giants' ace is lasting and continues to resonate with him. Before the series finale, Verlander was acknowledged by the fans in attendance for his impact.

"I saw him a couple of days ago and told him they were going to do it at some point," Webb told NBC Sports Bay Area & California on Verlander being acknowledged. "I was happy that I was able to be on the mound, got to tip my cap to him and clap for him; it was great. I missed two warm-up pitches because I was clapping."

Even in 2025, at that stage of his career, Verlander was a mentor to many young pitchers, like Webb, on the Giants' roster. Learning from one of the greatest to ever do it and picking his brain will only help improve their own, and that's something that's stuck with Webb into the 2026 season and beyond.

"He's one of the greatest pitchers of all time, and I was lucky enough to be around him for a year. I wish I could've spent 10 years with him as my teammate, but I have a friend for life and a mentor for life, so it was nice to tip my cap and give him his flowers."

Webb remains the ace of the Giants organization, with his contract extension set to expire following the 2028 season; perhaps the front office will try to keep Webb in Giants threads for a majority of his career, as the Detroit Tigers did for Verlander. Maybe he'll be the one getting recognized for his time and career, just as Verlander did when his time comes down the road.