Where Does Giants Starter Logan Webb Stand After the 2026 Trade Deadline?

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb must feel like a man on an island right now. The venerable right-hander, who the team has turned to time and again as the leader of the starting rotation, has been pressed even further in a tumultuous season.

Torn between a sinking ship and the potential of having to set sail elsewhere, the 29-year-old is likely relieved to stay by the Bay.

Webb, 7-7 with a 3.34 ERA, has been the workhorse and 'go-to-guy' for the Giants, and he's safely under contract for 'Frisco. He signed a five-year, $90 million extension in 2023 and is not scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent until 2029.

So, despite talk of the team selling their prized cow for a set of magic beans, they decided to leave behind the bean stalks and choose being still, instead.

MLB trade deadline day is nothing new for Logan Webb, though yesterday, he had to prepare for a start while watching teammates get dealt away.@PavlovicNBCS details how the longest-tenured Giant handled a "weird" day. https://t.co/31HG1vvbaZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 4, 2026

For someone with Webb's experience, the deadline is nothing new. But this year, the team is in turmoil, and he was a part of some tertiary trade talk. At the same time, it didn't faze him; he simply kept going about his business as he normally would.

"It's not my first time, so ..." Webb said in the hours before he became (now) the longest-tenured Giant left on the roster. He arrived with the squad in late 2019 - a full four years ahead of his nearest teammate. "We'll see how this goes,"

Giants' Future with Webb

Webb walks to the dugout after retiring the side | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Webb can't truly be called the ace on a team the caliber of a World Series contender, he's the best that battle-torn San Francisco has right now. And he has a foundation of time in the bigs as well as being established with the organization that, by rights, he should be given the opportunity to be part of the next generation of Giants baseball. Luckily, president of baseball operations Buster Posey felt the same way.

With a lot of changes coming soon, having someone with his type of stability is never a negative thing. His presence in the locker room could very well be just as important as his performance on the mound in the coming years. He displayed a lot of those leadership characteristics in the way he handled another annual exchange of talent, according to Giants' manager Tony Vitello.

"As far as business-wise, he's the first one here today and all throughout his routine -- because I walked by him different times and was either on the phone or grabbing people -- it was pure chaos around him," Vitello said. "But it was anything but on the field. He was in command once again."

"I said it on the air when they did the mid-game interview, it's hard not to find yourself being a fan during the game at times, just because he takes ownership of the game and he kind of just draws you in."