Multi-talented outfielder is one of the Giants most exciting prospects

While the present-day San Francisco Giants may have ran in to some stormy weather to start the season, the future appears to have a lot of sunny days ahead. The organization's farm system, despite much talent being traded away in recent years, is loaded below the Triple-A level.

Some of those promising prospects are a year or two away from even getting a whiff of the big leagues, but an intriguing athlete who could be on the fast track is Dakota Jordan. A combination of power and speed, he looks like the kind of all-around player that any winning team would love to have.

Dakota Jordan has the most raw power of any player in the entire Giants organization



and oh yeah, he can beat out routine groundballs right at the shortstop like this pic.twitter.com/O2ZjQssXwE — ptkirk (@porkblds) April 15, 2026

Jordan entered his sophomore season at Mississippi State in 2024 as a top prospect for the Major League Baseball draft. The Giants selected him in the fourth round, with the 116th overall pick in the draft. On July 30, 2024, he signed with the Giants on a contract worth $1,997,500.

The 22-year-old from Canton, Mississippi, has started the season by hitting .286 (12-for-42) with one home run, eight RBI, two stolen bases, and an .802 OPS. It's believed that he will likely end up in Double-A ball by season's end. However, given the intangibles he's already displayed, a strong season could move him up to Sacramento... one step closer to The Show.

What's Dakota Jordan's timeline?

Hudson has a great mix of talent and he's been developing more physically since the Giants initailly signed him. Given time, he could be a steady power threat in the San Francisco for years to come.

"Jordan has the quickest swing and the best all-around tools in the system," MLB's official bio about Walker reads. "His right-handed stroke generates huge exit velocities and at least double-plus raw power that plays to any part of any ballpark."

"[He] can get from home to first base in less than four seconds on a grounder, and he started translating that plus-plus speed into stolen-base and center-field prowess in 2025"

While there's virtually no chance that Jordan would be a September call-up this season, but he's a dark horse candidate to compete for a job in Spring Training next year. His arrival to Oracle Park could signal a new generation of all-around athletes who will reshape the organization.