One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Giants

Freddy Peralta is taking his resurgence to the World Series. The San Francisco Giants should be watching with their offseason rotation plans in mind.

The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander enters the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers as the ALCS MVP after allowing one run across 12 innings against Cleveland. His next opportunity comes on baseball’s biggest stage, but his fit in San Francisco extends well beyond October.

Peralta offers an established starting workload, a history of missing bats and a direct path to acquisition through free agency. That combination makes him my choice among World Series players who could address the Giants’ most pressing need.

Peralta Addresses the Giants’ Rotation Shortage

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco’s top offseason priorities begin with starting pitching. Logan Webb and Landen Roupp provide a foundation, but injuries and departures leave too many innings unsettled.

Peralta’s 2026 résumé includes 32 starts and 169 innings. He also made 33 starts in 2025, giving the Giants evidence of recent availability alongside his higher-end potential.

From 2023 through 2025, Peralta reached 200 strikeouts each season. His total fell to 156 in 2026, so San Francisco would need to determine how much of that earlier bat-missing ability it can reasonably project forward.

His finish provides a reason to investigate. Peralta posted a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts after joining Tampa Bay, then carried that improvement into the postseason.

Adding him would give the Giants another experienced starter capable of taking responsibility for a substantial portion of the schedule. It would also reduce the pressure to turn every promising young pitcher into an immediate rotation answer.

Matt Wilkinson and Anthony Molina deserve opportunities, but competition works better when the club already has enough dependable options. A Peralta signing could let San Francisco evaluate those pitchers without making their development responsible for holding the staff together.

Free Agency Provides a Practical Route

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

Under current rules, his midseason trade makes him ineligible for a qualifying offer, eliminating a qualifying-offer draft-pick penalty for signing him.

The Giants, therefore, could pursue him without surrendering a trade package or that draft compensation. For an organization trying to improve while preserving its developing talent, that acquisition structure matters.

The financial commitment would still be significant. Peralta turns 31 next June, and his combination of starting experience and postseason visibility makes a multi-year market likely. San Francisco should prepare to compete for him rather than assume an inexpensive deal.

Its existing payroll commitments require careful choices. President of baseball operations Buster Posey must preserve enough flexibility to address the bullpen and additional rotation depth.

The evaluation also needs to include Peralta’s full season: a 4.42 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. His excellent finish warrants attention, but the Giants should examine whether Tampa Bay’s improvements can hold over another full schedule.

Peralta belongs near the top of their target list because he can help stabilize the rotation while offering a higher ceiling. Posey should pursue that combination when free agency opens, with a contract grounded in the complete pitching profile.