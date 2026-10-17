Ranking the San Francisco Giants’ Top 5 Offseason Priorities

The San Francisco Giants should judge this offseason by how many dependable jobs they fill. After a 65-97 season, the roster needs enough established support to give its veterans a chance to win and its younger players room to develop.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey faces connected decisions. Acquiring a starter could cost an infielder or outfielder in a trade. Signing a veteran hitter could narrow a prospect’s opportunity. Keeping an uncertain reliever could reduce the money available for someone else.

This mid-October ranking weighs each decision’s potential impact on the 2027 roster.

Pitching Still Determines the Order

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Pursue two established starting options.

Logan Webb and Landen Roupp provide the foundation, but the Giants need more dependable innings around them. Adding two starters would let a healthy Adrian Houser and younger pitchers compete for the remaining work while prospects recover from elbow surgery.

Reported scouting in Japan broadens the potential search. Any pursuit must account for posting decisions and actual availability. The Giants’ trade-target analysis offers another route, including Reid Detmers. San Francisco should seek five credible starters and additional coverage, with acquisition costs measured against health, workload and remaining club control.

No. 2: Rebuild the late-inning bullpen.

Giants relievers finished 2026 with a 4.14 ERA and 27 blown saves. Add at least two established options who can handle difficult matchups, with control carrying substantial weight in the evaluation.

Camilo Doval’s arbitration outlook complicates that assignment. His projected $6.6 million salary requires a realistic assessment of his role. The Giants should explore a trade and non-tender him if no deal materializes, then direct those resources toward steadier relief help. They also need a credible plan for who finishes games.

Give the Rest of the Roster a Clear Structure

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge and third baseman Buddy Kennedy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3: Clarify the young infielders’ jobs.

Make first base Bryce Eldridge’s primary assignment, with Rafael Devers receiving most DH starts. Eldridge’s .269/.364/.461 line in 2026 supports regular playing time while he develops defensively.

Willy Adames remains the expected shortstop. At second base, healthy versions of Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt should compete for work. Any trade involving Schmitt needs to leave a dependable alternative behind. Establishing those roles would help the Giants identify useful bench additions and give manager Tony Vitello clearer options when a player needs rest or struggles.

No. 4: Add a complementary right-handed outfielder.

The internal outfield candidates deserve opportunities, particularly Bo Davidson. A veteran addition should strengthen the lineup against left-handed pitching while preserving meaningful work for the young players.

Randal Grichuk represents the type of selective fit covered in our lower-cost free-agent options. A limited corner-outfield and pinch-hitting assignment could help balance the roster. San Francisco also needs enough center-field coverage to handle setbacks in Harrison Bader’s recovery.

No. 5: Create payroll and 40-man flexibility.

The Giants’ contract decisions must support the priorities above. Rowan Wick’s option and injured relievers’ roster spots require medical and role assessments. Reinstating players from the 60-day injured list and protecting prospects from the Rule 5 draft also consume space.

Roster housekeeping must begin early so higher priorities remain possible. By spring training, the Giants should have clearer assignments, deeper pitching, and enough flexibility to respond when their first plan needs adjusting.