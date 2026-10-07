How Much Can the San Francisco Giants Actually Spend This Offseason?

Just about everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the San Francisco Giants in 2026.

Start with the injured list. Nearly 20 players were on the Giants’ 60-day injured list by the end of the season. It will create a massive roster crunch come November when the Giants must remove them from that IL and put them on the 40-man roster.

The bullpen was a mess from the jump, and president of baseball operations Buster Posey admitted after the season that he miscalculated badly. The lineup was more uneven than expected and even ace Logan Webb had his issues, as he went on the injured list twice and his most inconsistent season since 2020.

The Giants head into the offseason with a laundry list of things they need. But how much money do they have to spend? To figure that out, we need to see how much money the Giants have on the books going into the offseason.

The Giants’ 2027 Payroll Explained

San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have a payroll crunch. And it's not the kind of crunch that they can extricate themselves from easily. San Francisco has seven veteran players under contract going into 2027, per Spotrac.

Between Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Webb, Harrison Bader and Adrian Houser, they will count $152.9 million against San Francsico’s payroll. It’s a bloated payroll. The kicker? All seven of them ended up on the injured list to end the season. It was the worst possible luck. It couldn’t happen two years in a row, right?

Well, that’s not the only money the Giants have to worry about. There is salary arbitration as well. San Francisco doesn’t have that many players heading to arbitration, but it’s part of the math. Nine players will go through the process and are set to make a combined $18.4 million per MLB Trade Rumors' annual projections. Add that in and the Giants are looking at $171.3 million before they even spend money on a player.

But that’s not all. It’s a 26-man roster. San Francisco is likely to fill out the rest of those spots with pre-arbitration players who will make the league minimum, which was $760,000 in 2026. That is likely to go up with the new collective bargaining agreement. Let’s say the figure is $1 million. That’s 10 more players at $10 million for a total of $181.3 million.

The money disappears fast. With a new financial system coming to baseball — and no clue where it will land — the Giants may not be able to spend much at all, given what they’re already committed to spending.