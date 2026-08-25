Rafael Devers Approaching Another Giants Single-Season Milestone

The San Francisco Giants ended their four-game skid Monday night at Oracle Park, defeating the Cincinnati Reds in shutout fashion. For a Giants team that hasn't performed well this season, it's encouraging to see they're still capable of pitching shutouts against teams that are also underperforming.

On the back of yet another Rafael Devers home run, San Francisco shut down the Reds by the final score of 5-0. Devers began the season slowly for the Giants in his first full year with the franchise, but has quickly become the biggest offensive threat they have, panning out well following the trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Smashing his 27th home run of the season, a three-run shot over the right-center field wall, Devers is slowly inching toward a franchise milestone not normally done in a Giants uniform.

Devers Closing in on History

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) celebrates his three-run home run with center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) and third baseman Christian Koss (50). Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Sarah Langs on X (formerly Twitter), from 2005-24, no Giants player hit 30 homers for the team in a season. In 2025, Willy Adames got there on the final day of the season, and now Rafael Devers might get there before September.

Thinking back to all the World Series that this franchise won between 2010 and 2014, it's hard to believe that they didn't have a standout slugger who's soul purpose was to send the ball to the seats. Perhaps with Buster Posey in the front office, that can be an approach he takes when rebuilding this team.

For Devers, hitting 30 home runs in a season isn't unachievable. The multi-time All-Star has reached the feat three times in his career with the Red Sox and last season with both Boston and San Francisco. It's a shame this individual season will get lost in the team's overall record, but it's impressive nonetheless.

Before 2005, the last San Francisco Giants player to hit 30+ home runs was none other than Barry Bonds, who hit 45 at the age of 39. While some were close, no one has reached the feat other than Adames. Next season, if healthy, perhaps both Adames and Devers can join the 30+ home run club together; if not, Bryce Eldridge, who has a ton of current and future power in that bat.

With 31 games remaining in the 2026 regular season, Devers has time to hit at least three more home runs. His current streak of power might be enough to get him over that milestone, beginning a new trend for Giants sluggers.