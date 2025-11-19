A Look at How Giants Prospects Performed in the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League season began in October with eight Giants prospects. It ended in November with nine players appearing in a Giants uniform in baseball’s most prestigious offseason league.

With the addition of right-hander Logan Martin -- acquired in the trade that sent Mason Black to Kansas City during the Fall League season - the organization was well represented.

The original eight, dotted across the Scottsdale Scorpions’ roster, helped power the league’s top regular-season team based out of the Giants’ spring training complex.

Across six weeks in the desert, the Giants’ group made its presence felt. Several Giants prospects collected in-season honors, while Martin finished the year with postseason hardware as a league champion with the Surprise Saguaros.

With three position players and six pitchers making up the contingent, the Giants had representation across the diamond. Here’s how each performed in the Fall League.

Maui Ahuna — INF

AFL Stats: 11 games, .233/.327/.279, 5 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, 2 extra-base hits

The highest-ranked Giants prospect in the Fall League headed to the desert looking to establish a rhythm after injuries significantly disrupted his first two professional seasons.

Things began very well. Ahuna opened the AFL with back-to-back multi-hit games and three early RBIs before spiraling into an extended offensive slump. After his hot start, he finished October just 2-for-27 with 14 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances.

With consensus Top 5 prospect Kevin McGonigle and several other elite hitters tearing up the circuit for Scottsdale, consistent playing time was hard to come by. Ahuna appeared in consecutive games only once during the AFL season.

When he was in the lineup, the Giants’ No. 12 prospect split his defensive reps almost evenly between shortstop (five games) and second base (six games). Aside from a rare two-error game on October 28, Ahuna played the kind of steady defense that once drew Brandon Crawford comparisons when he was drafted in the fourth round out of Tennessee in 2023.

Former Vol Maui Ahuna talks about how excited he was to hear the Tony Vitello news.



The #SFGiants’ No. 12 prospect gives some insight as to what players can expect from their new skipper. pic.twitter.com/SumhTyTHxU — Jesse Borek (@JesseABorek) October 22, 2025

Ahuna got a late start to his 2025 season after Tommy John surgery but reached High-A Eugene by the end of the year. He performed well in a small sample there and is likely to return to the Northwest League to open 2026.

Ricardo Estrada — LHP

AFL Stats: 6 games (1 start), 11.0 innings, 3.27 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 7 walks, .267 opponent average

Estrada was an international signee from Mexico in 2021, and it took nearly four years for the left-hander to reach the United States.

When he finally broke through this season, he was electric in his Arizona Complex League debut and carried that momentum to San Jose.

Following a strong regular season, Estrada put together a solid Fall League campaign. He didn’t allow more than one earned run in any of his six outings and flashed a sharp curveball that accounted for four of his 11 strikeouts.

In a league where four innings often qualifies as a long outing, Estrada settled into a swingman role, logging multiple-inning stints in four games and making one start during a doubleheader.

Estrada was Rule 5 eligible last year, but his limited experience against advanced hitters made him an unlikely selection. This time around, after pitching in front of 29 other teams and scores of scouts in the Fall League, he may draw more serious interest.

If the Giants keep Estrada through the Winter Meetings, he’ll be a candidate to climb the organizational ladder quickly should his performance trend continue.

Parks Harber — INF/OF

AFL Stats: 17 games, .383/.513/.683, 3 home runs, 15 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits

Very few players did more for their stock in the desert than Harber.

Once viewed as a supplemental piece in the Camilo Doval trade, Harber used the Fall League to redefine his trajectory. After a true breakout performance in the desert, he has quickly become one of the most intriguing Giants prospects to watch entering 2026.

The 24-year-old didn’t just hit - he dominated, leading the AFL with nine doubles, tying McGonigle for the most extra-base hits, and placing inside the top five in five more offensive categories.

The box score numbers were strong, but the contact quality was something else entirely. Harber delivered three of the Scorpions’ five highest EVs and piled up a staggering 15 batted balls over 105 mph.

106.2 mph double off the bat of Parks Harber 🔥



He leads the AFL with NINE doubles 💪



(🎥@MLBazFallLeague)

pic.twitter.com/UvRHJnHP63 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 6, 2025

His production rarely waned, and history followed because of it. From October 24 to November 5, Harber recorded an extra-base hit in eight straight games -- a streak the AFL hadn’t seen in more than a decade, dating back to 2012.

It culminated in a remarkable Fall Stars weekend for Harber, who competed in the Home Run Derby and then served as the Giants’ lone representative in the Fall Stars Game the following night.

He has yet to appear above High-A, but Harber has already shown he can handle more advanced pitching. He’ll open next season in Double-A, though he may not need to stay there for long.

The Fall League was a continuation of a Minor League season in which he hit over .300 with three different teams across two organizations. Harber also displayed valuable positional versatility, seeing time at first base, third base, right field, and even appearing once as a designated hitter.

There are plenty of reasons to believe he can sustain this level of production, and if he does, he could hit his way to San Francisco as early as next season.

Walker Martin — INF

AFL Stats: 14 games, .222/.311/.296, 4 RBIs, 3 extra-base hits

Martin spent the full season with Single-A San Jose, placing him in a smaller subset of Fall League participants, as the AFL has increasingly become a circuit for rehabbing players and upper-level prospects.

Still, the extra plate appearances were no less valuable for Martin than for those making up lost time. The Giants’ No. 27 prospect flashed bright stretches throughout 2025, but has yet to fully tie together the significant talent that made him a second-round pick in 2023.

Strikeouts have continually hindered Martin’s development, though gains were made in his second pro season. After striking out at a 41 percent clip in 2024, he cut the number to a more manageable 28.4 percent in 2025, with work still needed to unlock his considerable power.

Facing more advanced pitching in the AFL, however, the strikeout rate spiked again -- Martin struck out in 42 percent of his plate appearances, the highest rate among all Fall League hitters with 50+ trips to the plate.

There were signs of improvement as the season progressed. After slashing .172/.250/.241 with a 46 percent strikeout rate in his first seven games, Martin closed with a more encouraging .280/.379/.360 line and a 37 percent strikeout rate over his final seven.

He also produced 11 batted balls at 100 mph or harder, a reminder of the pop the Giants remain high on. But he will only realize that ceiling if he can consistently reduce the swing-and-miss tendencies that gave him the highest whiff rate (41.3%) on the Scottsdale roster.

After extended work in Single-A, the Giants may want to challenge Martin again with a bump to High-A Eugene to open next season.

Logan Martin — RHP

AFL Stats: 5 starts, 11.0 innings, 9.82 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 8 walks, .348 opponent average

It was a whirlwind AFL season for Martin, who opened the fall wearing Kansas City Royals blue and finished it in the championship game wearing the Giants’ orange and black.

Though Martin swapped uniforms, he didn’t switch Fall League teams; he opened and closed the season with eventual champion Surprise, based out of the Royals and Rangers’ joint spring training complex in the West Valley.

Unlike many Fall League pitchers who struggle mightily in their first action in the desert -- adjusting to new environments, pitch clocks, and routines -- Martin was electric in his debut on October 8, firing 3.0 scoreless innings against Glendale. Turbulent times followed. He allowed 12 earned runs over his next five innings across his final three starts in the Royals’ organization.

More importantly for the Giants, Martin was excellent in his first start after the trade, tossing 3.0 scoreless frames against Salt River on November 7. He followed that with a solid showing in the championship game against Peoria, allowing one earned run but striking out two in a single inning of work.

First look at the newly acquired San Francisco Giant Logan Martin making the start in the @MLBazFallLeague for the Surprise Saguaros



📸- @MLBazFallLeague pic.twitter.com/nmYFrcwvGo — Future Giants (@FutureGiants_) November 14, 2025

Posting more walks than strikeouts is never ideal, but it is far more common in the offense-heavy AFL than almost anywhere else. Martin still showed big-league-caliber flashes -- a fastball that touched 97 mph and an ability to limit hard contact, holding opponents to an average exit velocity of just 87.9 mph.

Martin will enter 2026 looking to build on the flashes he showed in the Fall League. Improved strike-zone consistency remains the key, but after spending all of 2025 with the Royals' High-A affiliate, he is a candidate to open next season with Double-A Richmond in his first campaign in the Giants' organization.

Spencer Miles — RHP

AFL Stats: 5 games (4 starts), 8.2 innings, 4.15 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk, .250 opponent average

Miles was a classic case of a player using the Fall League to recoup lost innings, as Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 season. Since the Giants selected him in the fourth round out of Missouri in 2022, Miles had logged just 14.2 innings in the organization.

Miles’ 8.2 innings in the Fall League were an encouraging sign that he is finally healthy again -- and the results were even more promising.

The right-hander didn’t allow an earned run over his first three outings and held opponents to one run or fewer in four of his five appearances. Command was his strongest attribute: he walked only one batter all fall and finished with the fourth-lowest walk rate (2.6%) in the AFL.

He also excelled at limiting damage. Miles posted a 31.8% hard-hit rate and generated grounders at an elite 72.7% clip, the sixth-highest mark on the circuit. For a pitcher returning from Tommy John and still rebuilding innings, it was exactly the type of profile the Giants hoped to see.

#SFGiants pitching prospect Spencer Miles had a pretty promising AFL season in what was his longest look as a pro since being selected in the 4th round of the 2022 draft (H/T @ProspectSavant) pic.twitter.com/YCeIoguwBM — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) November 17, 2025

Unfortunately for San Francisco, they may not benefit from it for long. Miles is Rule 5 eligible this offseason, and the sample size may be too small for the Giants to justify using a 40-man spot to protect him. But with what he showed in the AFL, it might be enough for another organization to take a chance.

At 25 years old, Miles is no longer a young prospect and has never pitched more than 4.1 innings above Single-A -- but if he’s finally healthy, he has the ingredients to move quickly through a minor-league system in 2026.

Ryan Murphy — RHP

AFL Stats: 6 games (5 starts), 17.0 innings, 13 strikeouts, 10 walks, .267 opponent average

Murphy, the Giants’ final pick in the 2020 draft out of Division II Le Moyne College in New York, burst onto the scene in 2021 by finishing third in all of Minor League Baseball with 164 strikeouts.

But injuries soon derailed his development, and Murphy had been largely off the radar in the years that followed.

He reemerged in the Arizona Fall League this year, punctuating his comeback by winning AFL Pitcher of the Week during the fourth week of play.

After making a pair of scoreless starts, the @SFGiants' Ryan Murphy is your Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week.



The right-hander led the AFL in innings pitches while ranking second in strikeouts (six) for the week: https://t.co/cjiwmzKFE3 pic.twitter.com/fAiQNx4daS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 4, 2025

A very promising sign for Murphy was simply the volume of his AFL work. His 17.0 innings were the sixth-most in the league, an encouraging indicator that his health is trending in the right direction.

There are still areas to address. Murphy has made adjustments aimed at improving his command, but the results were mixed in the desert. He also gave up too much hard contact, posting a 10.6% barrel rate -- the highest among Giants pitchers in the AFL.

He is Rule 5 Draft–eligible this offseason, but like Miles, his overall 2025 workload -- just 19.1 innings -- may be too small for another organization to take a risk. A healthy 2026 would give the Giants a much clearer indication of whether Murphy can recapture his 2021 form over a fuller sample.

Jose T. Perez — RHP

AFL Stats: 7 games, 8.2 innings, 5.19 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 8 walks, .303 opponent average

Despite the injury histories of Miles and Murphy, Pérez was the Giants’ pitcher with the most unknowns entering the AFL season.

Coming into 2025, he had logged just 3.1 professional innings -- all with the DSL Giants in 2021. He added 27.0 innings between the ACL Giants and San Jose this year, but how he would fare against elite Fall League hitters remained a complete unknown.

His performance for Scottsdale didn’t offer a strong indication in either direction. The surface numbers -- five earned runs in 8.2 innings, more walks than strikeouts, and an opponent average north of .300 -- reflected a pitcher struggling to adjust to better competition.

The underlying data painted a more concerning picture. Pérez posted an 88.1 psStuff+ score, the lowest among Giants pitchers in the Fall League, while also recording the lowest strikeout rate, highest walk rate, and lowest chase rate of the group. He wasn’t around the zone much at all; opponents swung at just 36.6% of his pitches.

Pérez is still young -- only 22, and he won’t turn 23 until August 2026 -- so there is time for development. But at present, there isn’t much to build on, whether in the body of work or in the underlying data.

Juan Sanchez — LHP

AFL Stats: 7 games, 10.0 innings, 2.70 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks, .233 opponent average

Recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2024 delayed Sanchez’s return until the Arizona Fall League, where he finally made his season debut.

His presence on the Scorpions’ roster was an encouraging sign -- not only that Sanchez was healthy enough to pitch again, but also for a Giants organization that could need his help in San Francisco as soon as next season.

A solid AFL showing would represent the first step in climbing the final rung of the organizational ladder. Before his injury, Sanchez had already reached Triple-A, making 41 appearances from 2023–24. And in the desert, he delivered exactly what the Giants hoped to see.

He finished with the fourth-lowest ERA on the Scorpions’ staff and produced five scoreless outings in seven total appearances. Working from a dramatically closed-off setup, Sanchez consistently attacked the zone and posted a strong 29.9% strikeout rate against a 10.0% walk rate. His plus changeup accounted for six of his 11 strikeouts, and overall he showed little to no rust despite the long layoff.

The Giants will have openings in their bullpen next season, and Sanchez’s AFL performance gives him a real foundation to build on. With a strong Spring Training, he could put himself firmly in the mix for a Major League role in 2026.

