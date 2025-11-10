Bruce Bochy ‘Grateful’ to Return to Giants as Special Advisor to Baseball Ops
The San Francisco Giants officially named former manager Bruce Bochy a special advisor to baseball operations on Monday, bringing the legendary manager back to the Bay Area.
Bochy spent the past three seasons managing the Texas Rangers, who he led to the 2023 World Series title. He joins another former Giants manager, Dusty Baker, as a special advisor to baseball operations, which is led by Bochy’s former catcher, Buster Posey. The release noted that Bochy will be involved in both baseball and business operations.
The San Francisco Chronicle originally reported that the team was working to carve out a role for Bochy, who led the Giants to three World Series titles between 2010-14. When he left managing after the 2019 season, he served in a similar role until he joined the Rangers.
“I couldn’t be more excited to reconnect with the Giants organization and so many familiar faces,” Bochy said in a statement released by the team. This organization and city mean a lot to me and my family, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute in any way I can.”
Bruce Bochy Returns to San Francisco
Bochy was a journeyman catcher during his MLB playing career, but as a manager he emerged as one of the best leaders in baseball in the past quarter-century. He is 2,252-2,266 as a manager and has the sixth-most victories in baseball history. He passed Baker and Sparky Anderson during the 2025 season with the Rangers. He also led the San Diego Padres to the 1998 World Series.
He led his teams to nine playoff appearances and is one of a handful of managers to win at least four world championships. He is one of three managers to win a World Series in both leagues.
When he and the Rangers parted ways in October, there was speculation that Posey might bring Bochy bac to manage. Posey quickly said that wouldn’t be the case and ultimately hired Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello to take over the team. Bochy will likely be a touchstone for Vitello, who has never played, coached or managed in the Majors.
“Having Boch back in the organization means a great deal to all of us,” Posey said in the statement. “His experience, leadership and feel for the game are unmatched, and his perspective will be invaluable as we continue building toward sustained success.”
Bochy was also offered an advisory position with the Rangers. From 2020-22 he was an advisor to the Giants’ front office and split time between San Francisco and his home in Nashville. It’s not clear how often he will be in San Francisco.