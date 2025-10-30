Dayson Croes Was Headed for Independent Ball Before Giants Signed Him
There is an enormous gap on the MiLB.com page of San Francisco Giants prospect Dayson Croes.
The first entry on his page is on July 22, 2022, noting that the infielder was assigned to the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Crosscutters are a collegiate summer league team in the MLB Draft League.
For nearly three years, there was nothing. That’s because Croes, a product of Quincy University, a Division II program, was playing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, an independent team in the American Association that is the equivalent of an affiliated Double-A team. He wasn’t a power hitter in Winnipeg, but he batted over .300 both seasons.
He was all set to head to Winnipeg for the 2025 season. Then, a couple of weeks before he was set to report, his manager Logan Watkins called. It changed the course of his career.
How Dayson Croes Ended up with the Giants
Watkins had news. Croes wasn’t going to Winnipeg. He was heading to Arizona. The Giants wanted to sign him, and he needed to report to their team complex in Arizona for a physical. His MiLB.com page had a new entry — April 30, 2025, signed to a minor league contract.
“[Watkins was like, ‘Hey, the Giants want to sign you. We’ve already talked, the paperwork has been signed so everything is official. I just wanted to let you know,’” Croes said in an interview with D2 Baseball on X (formerly Twitter). “I was like, ‘Oh really? That’s awesome.’ Like, I didn’t know what to say. I was at a loss for words. Then I got a call from the Giants minutes later.”
Whatever the Giants saw in Croes he made good on it. The 26-year-old slashed .300/.381/.423 with a .804 OPS, with three home runs and 41 RBI. He walked 35 times and struck out 55 times. He also had 24 doubles and three triples. The incredible part? He basically cruised through the Giants’ system in one season.
He was assigned to the Arizona Complex League Giants on May 2. On May 25, the Giants decided to promote him past Class A San Jose and moved him to High-A Eugene. It took a little longer to get to Double-A Richmond, but he was promoted there on Aug. 5. Then, on Sept. 2, he completed his climb up the ladder with a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento.
That sort of climb is rare for a top prospect like Bryce Eldridge. It’s almost unheard for a Division II infielder that few knew existed until six months ago. But the Giants may have found a gem, thanks to a scouting department determined to turn over every stone for talent.