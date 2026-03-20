Don't Count Giants Out from Trading for Another Bat Early This Season

The San Francisco Giants have five days left until opening day and there are only a few questions left to answer. One involves the offense.

The Giants have hoped all of spring training that first baseman Bryce Eldridge would emerge as their designated hitter and back-up first baseman to Rafael Devers. San Francisco made its decision on Thursday.

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The Giants optioned Eldridge back to the minor leagues and he'll begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento. He will probably reach the Majors at some point in 2026. But now the Giants could use a little more power.

For that, the Giants might have to make a trade now or early in the season. San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey is not opposed to making big moves early in the season. After all, he pulled the trigger on a massive trade to get Devers last June.

Will Giants Trade for Another Bat?

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

San Francisco had two hitters that slammed at least 30 home runs last season. Devers hit 35 between his time with the Giants and the Boston Red Sox, including 20 with San Francisco. Shortstop Willie Adames hit 30 home runs and became the first Giants player to hit 30 or more home runs in a season since Barry Bonds more than 20 years ago.

Two other Giants hit 21 home runs — third baseman Matt Chapman and left fielder Heliot Ramos. Wilmer Flores hit 16 but he's a free agent. Casey Schmitt hit 12 home runs. San Francisco had hoped Eldridge would fill a power spot in the order. The organization sees him as a left-handed slugger with 30-home-run potential. Even if he were to hit 15 to 20 home runs as a rookie, that would have been a boost. Now, where are the Giants going to get that power?

Internally there aren't many options. Outfielder Luis Matos has had a great spring, but he hit eight home runs last year. San Francisco optioned infielder Tyler Fitzgerald on Thursday and he hit four home runs. Utility man Jerar Encarnacion only hit two home runs last year. Eldridge may need more development, but the Giants need some extra power.

The problem is finding cheap power on the free agent wire is easier this time of year than swinging a trade. Most franchises are exercising patience with final roster battles. In the rush to get to opening day, several options could become available to the Giants. A trade would allow San Francisco to acquire a hitter with a better track record than a waiver claim.

San Francisco may not swing a trade this week. The Giants may not swing a trade after opening day. But don't rule out Posey and his staff working a trade to acquire a little extra power for a lineup now missing Eldridge as he begins the 2026 season in the minor leagues.