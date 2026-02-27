Which San Francisco Giants Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

The San Francisco Giants have been waiting for Bryce Eldridge to begin to pay off for a couple of years.

The first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft is on a path to break camp with the Giants and head to San Francisco for opening day when they face the New York Yankees on March 25.

It's the culmination of three years of development in the system, combined with his talent at the plate and his emerging ability to field at first base. Every prospect’s development matters in every organization, but some prospects matter more than others in the context of a particular season.

Using Baseball America’s (subscription required) Top 30 prospects as a guide, here are four Giants whose development matters in 2026.

Bo Davidson

San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

If the Giants have their way, fans will hear a lot about Davidson in 2026. He’s one of those undrafted free-agent success stories that is starting to bear fruit. He’s at Major League camp, but he won’t break camp with San Francisco. He’s likely to head back to Double-A Richmond to start the season. But if things go right, he could be at Triple-A Sacramento by midseason. He has the potential to position himself for a call-up in 2027.

He’s hit well at every stop, but he showed off more power than ever last season. He hit a career-best 18 home runs and 70 RBI as he slashed .281/.376/.468. He played 42 games at Richmond last season.

Carson Whisenhunt

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

He’s played in the Majors, but he hasn’t played enough to shed his prospect status. It’s vital that he plays in the Majors this season — either making the opening day roster or being promoted at some point this season — and build on his short stint from a year ago. He’s been in the pipeline for a couple of years with great expectations attached.

He went 2-1 with a 5.05 ERA in five games in the Majors, with 16 strikeouts and 12 walks in 23.1 innings. He is unlikely to make the starting rotation. But he could thrive in a long relief role and be on standby for a rotation spot due to injury. The Giants need him to be that in 2026.

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Trevor McDonald. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

He’s been in the Giants organization since 2019, so his MLB debut in 2024 was a long time coming. But he hasn’t been able to stick so far. He’s pitched in just four MLB games, with two starts, and is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Because of that, he remains a prospect. He’s in Major League camp and he’s expected to contend for a bullpen role. San Francisco needs him to turn that small sample size into a full season to give the Giants a successful long relief option.

Daniel Susac

He is new to the organization. He was selected in the Rule 5 draft in December, which means that he must make the 26-man roster on opening day or the Giants have to offer him back to his former team. His older brother was Buster Posey’s backup a decade ago.

The good news is that he’s performed well in spring training and the competition only involves him and Jesus Rodriguez, also a new prospect who has a solid bat. Susac needs to play well enough to make the roster to make the selection worth it.