San Francisco snaps its six-game skid by subduing San Diego

There was an extra buzz around Oracle Park on Monday night, as the long-anticipated 2026 arrival of Bryce Eldridge was finally happening. Giants fans gathered to see if the 21-year-old, power-hitting prospect could live up to the massive expectations that have been placed on him. Instead, some veterans took center stage, as San Francisco snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 home win over San Diego.

Trevor McDonald was outstanding for the Giants, who improved to 14-21. The righthander, who was pressed to duty on Monday night, pitched a gem, hurling seven innings, allowing one earned run, while striking out eight San Diego hitters. With that performance, the call-up gained his first MLB win of the year, and just the second victory of his young career.

While the 25-year-old was dealing on the mound, a veteran hitter was delivering at the dish. Much-maligned first baseman Rafael Devers - he, with the big contract and the minuscule numbers - seemingly awoke from his slumber. The slugger went 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBI.

Casey Schmitt originally kicked off the Giants' scoring with a first-inning solo shot, his fifth homer in 2026. Prior to Schmitt's blast, the Giants had gone homerless in their last 223 plate appearances.

Eldridge a non-factor in first start

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryce Eldridge started at designated hitter and batted seventh in his initial MLB game of 2026. However, fans will have to wait on the fireworks; the lefthanded hitter went 0 for 2 with a walk in Monday's match-up.

On deck tomorrow: The Giants will send righthander Logan Webb (2-3, 4.30 ERA) to the hill, while the Padres will counter with RHP Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.40 ERA) on Tuesday. First pitch at Oracle Park is scheduled for 6:45 PM Pacific Time.