Giants Option Star Prospect to Minor Leagues in Latest Spring Training Move

The San Francisco Giants made more spring training cuts on Thursday, one of which involves their top prospect.

San Francisco optioned first baseman Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A Sacramento per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) and other outlets. The Giants informed beat writers in Scottsdale, Ariz.

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San Francisco also optioned second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald and outfielder Grant McCray. But moving Eldridge was the most notable move in spring training so far.

Bryce Eldridge Back in Minors … For Now

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

San Francisco hoped that Eldridge would do enough to win a job in which he would work as a designated hitter and first baseman in a tandem with veteran Rafael Devers. Manager Tony Vitello revealed during spring training that he hoped Devers could play in 130 games in the field. That would leave Eldridge as the primary DH, which is a hard transition for a young player even one as gifted at the plate as the 21-year-old.

His spring training numbers may have had something to do with it. He played in 19 games and was given plenty of runway by the Giants to prove himself. He finished with a slash of .225/.380/.450 with one home runs and six RBI. He struck out 19 times in 40 at-bats, an unacceptable strikeout rate for a season.

He may need more development as a fielder, too. First base is a relatively new position to him, as he was a two-way player in high school. He spent plenty of time working with infield coach Ron Washington, who has been complimentary of Eldridge’s progress. But, it may not be enough to rotate with Devers right now.

San Francisco has big plays for Eldridge. President of baseball operations Buster Posey told reporters in December that he sees the rookie as the type of bat that could play for 10 or 15 years in the Majors. That’s not progress that should be rushed. Posey fended off several trade inquiries for Eldridge, showing just how much the franchise sees him in their future.

Ultimately, he may need more Triple-A at-bats. He logged 66 games at Triple-A last year. He had a great minor league season at three affiliates, as he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI. It was his second season in the minors with at least 20 home runs.

In his small sample size in the Majors last season, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. The Giants believe he can be far better than that in the future.

For now, he’ll continue his prep in Sacramento.