Giants Will be Heavy National Television Players on MLB Premium Package

The San Francisco Giants have most of their games on NBC Sports Bay Area. But their legendary broadcasting duo will get some Saturdays off this season.

Fox announced its rollout of games for the 2026 season and the Giants were prominent players in the network’s package of games, which are primarily on Saturday. Fox is one of the league’s four major national television partners, along with TBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC. The league also has a small package on Netflix, which also figures into the Giants’ 2026 TV plans.

San Francisco Giants 2026 National TV Games

San Francisco will play eight games on Fox and FS1 in the regular season, the first of which is opening weekend when the Giants host the New York Yankees on March 28 at 4 p.m. pacific time.

That’s three days after the Giants and Yankees open the season on March 25 with an exclusive game on Netflix at 5:05 p.m.

The remaining Fox/FS1 games include:

Giants at San Diego, March 30, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Giants at Baltimore, April 11, 4 p.m., FOX

Giants at Milwaukee, June 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Giants at Seattle, July 18, 5 p.m., FOX

Detroit at Giants, Aug. 8, 4 p.m., FOX

Giants at Boston, Aug. 22, 4 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati at Giants, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., FS1

San Francisco will not have any games on the first half of the TBS schedule, which was released earlier this week. Those games are set for Tuesdays.

NBC and Peacock announced its package of games earlier this month. NBC is taking over the Sunday Night Baseball package from ESPN while Peacock is now the home of the Sunday Leadoff game which was on Roku.

San Francisco has four games on the Sunday night and special event schedule, starting with its road game at the Chicago Cubs on June 7 at 5 p.m. on both NBC and Peacock. The Giants appear again on Aug. 23 at Boston, with first pitch set for noon on NBC/Peacock. San Francisco plays a special Labor Day game on Sept. 7 at home against St. Louis at 5 p.m., set for NBC/Peacock. The Giants’ Sept. 13 game with San Diego at Oracle Park will be exclusively on Peacock at 4 p.m.

ESPN hasn’t announced its full 30-game package for 2026, but San Francisco has one game set on ABC on June 14 against the Chicago Cubs at 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco fired manager Bob Melvin after the season and hired Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello to be the new manager. Vitello and president of baseball operations Buster Posey have been working to prepare for spring training next month in Arizona.

