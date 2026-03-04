Giants Manager Tony Vitello Thanks Bryce Harper for Help Moving to MLB

The San Francisco Giants had the honor of hosting Team USA for an exhibition game on Tuesday.

That allowed Giants manager Tony Vitello to reunite with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who is playing for Team USA. The pair have crossed paths from time to time while Vitello was the head coach at the University of Tennessee.

Earlier this season, Harper praised the hire, saying that he believed that Vitello would make the transition to the Majors. Turns out, Harper has been helping Vitello in the background.

Tony Vitello on Bryce Harper

Team USA first baseman Bryce Harper. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vitello thanked Harper on Tuesday in comments to reporters at the exhibition game, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“He's gone out of his way to help me out,” Vitello said “One thing Bryce was adamant about is just a way to handle players and talk to players, but also to lean on players.”

Harper said on the podcast Bussin’ with the Boys that he loved the hire and praised president of baseball operations Buster Posey for pulling the trigger.

“I think it’s one of the best hires around,” Harper said. “I think Buster did a great job. I mean, Buster wanted him. I think being able to have Buster as your president/GM, there’s nothing like it. I mean, Posey is one of the best to ever do it as well. I think the big thing for Tony was like, ‘Hey, I want to be able to come in and be myself. I don’t want to have to change, or I don’t want to have to listen to this guy or this guy.’”

Vitello has gotten good reviews from his players and his coaching staff as he makes the transition from college to the Majors. He’s surrounded himself with an experienced staff, including two coaches that have been managers before — bench coach Jayce Tingler and infield coach Ron Washington. Bochy and former Giants manager Dusty Baker are special advisors to the Giants. Bochy was in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday.

His hiring was one of the most polarizing moves in the offseason. There were a few former managers that were critical of the move, including former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

Vitello spent eight seasons at Tennessee, rebuilding the Volunteers into one of the best baseball programs in NCAA Division I. That reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.