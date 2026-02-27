Giants Infielder, Wife Announce Upcoming Birth of Child Via Social Media

Tyler Fitzgerald is going to need a few days off sometime in July. The San Francisco Giants infielder is expecting a child.

He and his wife, Sadie, announced on social media earlier this week that they’re expecting a boy. Sadie is expected to deliver the child in July. The San Francisco Giants posted photos of the announcement to their social media feed and congratulated the couple.

The two married on Nov. 1, 2024.

Tyler Fitzgerald Preparing for New Season

Fitzgerald is in spring training with the Giants gearing up for the 2026 season under a new manager, Tony Vitello. But he likely won’t be a full-time starter this season. With the signing of Luis Arráez to be the starting second baseman, he is fighting for a utility role with several players.

Last season he played the most games of any Giants player at second base with 69. He shared time with Christian Koss, Casey Schmitt and Brett Wisely. Koss and Schmitt are in camp as well. Fitzgerald slashed .217/.278/.327 with four home runs and 14 RBI, rather underwhelming numbers in the context of the season and this lineup.

Fitzgerald does possess great versatility and that makes him a good fit for the utility role. He can start at second and back up several positions. He also batted .280 in 2024 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI. San Francisco is hoping for a bounce-back in 2026, even though it can’t offer him a set position.

The Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Louisville. That was three years after he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 30th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft but decided not to sign. He made his MLB debut in 2023, playing 10 games. In 178 Major League games he has a career slash of .252/.309/.430 with 21 home runs and 53 RBI.

While in the minor leagues he put himself on the organization’s front-burner with a tremendous 2021, one year after he sat out 2020 due to the shutdown of minor league baseball during the pandemic. He was a Northwest League all-star and an MiLB organization all-star with High-A Euguene, as he slashed .262/.342/.495. Offensively he was among the league’s Top 10 with 71 runs, 19 home runs and 65 RBI. He played every game at shortstop, a position Willy Adames occupies for the Giants.