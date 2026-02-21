Giants Reveal Starting Lineup for Spring Training Opener Against Mariners

After more than a week of spring training, the San Francisco Giants open the exhibition slate on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

Saturday’s game will start at 1:10 p.m. mountain time and 12:10 p.m. pacific time. Giants fans in the Bay Area can hear the game on KNBR radio. The game is at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.

This will be the spring training game debut of manager Tony Vitello, who took the job in November after eight successful seasons as the head coach at the University of Tennessee, taking the Vols to a national championship. He admitted during spring training that he has never been to a Major League spring training game.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

At Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Radio — KNBR

Records: This is the Giants’ spring training opener; Mariners: 0-1

Giants Starting Pitcher

Hayden Birdsong: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Birdsong served in a swing-starter role and struggled for the first time in his professional career. He went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 21 games, with 10 starts. He struck out 68 in 65.2 innings and walked 37. Batters hit .242 against him.

Giants Batting Order

1. CF Harrison Bader

2. 2B Christian Koss

3. LF Heliot Ramos

4. 1B Bryce Eldridge

5. RF Jerar Encarnacion

6. 3B Casey Schmitt

7. C Daniel Susac

8. DH Eric Haase

9. SS Tyler Fitzgerald

Giants Injuries

RHP Joel Peguero: Left hamstring tightness will keep him on a limited workload for the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 at Seattle, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR

Feb 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream