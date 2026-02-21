Giants Reveal Starting Lineup for Spring Training Opener Against Mariners
After more than a week of spring training, the San Francisco Giants open the exhibition slate on the road against the Seattle Mariners.
Saturday’s game will start at 1:10 p.m. mountain time and 12:10 p.m. pacific time. Giants fans in the Bay Area can hear the game on KNBR radio. The game is at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.
This will be the spring training game debut of manager Tony Vitello, who took the job in November after eight successful seasons as the head coach at the University of Tennessee, taking the Vols to a national championship. He admitted during spring training that he has never been to a Major League spring training game.
Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners
At Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT
TV/Radio: Radio — KNBR
Records: This is the Giants’ spring training opener; Mariners: 0-1
Giants Starting Pitcher
Hayden Birdsong: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
Birdsong served in a swing-starter role and struggled for the first time in his professional career. He went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 21 games, with 10 starts. He struck out 68 in 65.2 innings and walked 37. Batters hit .242 against him.
Giants Batting Order
1. CF Harrison Bader
2. 2B Christian Koss
3. LF Heliot Ramos
4. 1B Bryce Eldridge
5. RF Jerar Encarnacion
6. 3B Casey Schmitt
7. C Daniel Susac
8. DH Eric Haase
9. SS Tyler Fitzgerald
Giants Injuries
RHP Joel Peguero: Left hamstring tightness will keep him on a limited workload for the next week.
LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.
RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 at Seattle, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR
Feb 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR
March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
