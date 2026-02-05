Giants Invite Non-Roster Prospects, Intriguing Relievers to Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants have made their invitations to Major League spring training, the team announced on Wednesday.

Among the players invited a top prospect, Parks Harber, a third baseman who was acquired in July in a trade for Camilo Doval, and recent acquisition Michael Fulmer.

All players are not on the 40-man roster and will have to work their way onto the 26-man roster for opening day against the New York Yankees. If any of those players make the roster, it will require a 26-man and a 40-man roster move.

Key Giants on NRI Invites

Harber has quickly built a reputation for himself in the Giants system. After he landed in San Francisco, he was assigned to High-A Eugune where he slashed .333/.454/.644 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. The seven home runs were a career high in any affiliate stint.

The Giants sent him to the Arizona Fall League, where he played well enough to be named one of the AFL Fall Stars. In 17 games with Scottsdale, he slashed .383/.513/.683 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

Fulmer was just signed to a minor league deal earlier in the week. The veteran starter and reliever had Tommy John surgery twice, most recently a revision procedure after the 2023 season. Before his first Tommy John he was an American League rookie of the year with the Detroit Tigers, followed by a respectable stint as a reliever with the Tigers and Minnesota Twins from 2021-22. He barely pitched last season.

San Francisco has also invited former first-round pick Will Bednar to camp. The Mississippi State product has yet to pitch in the Majors and has gone from being a starter to a reliever. The Giants are hoping this will be the year he can help them at the MLB level. In five minor league seasons he is 15-14 with a 4.57 ERA. Last season as a reliever he went 2-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

Pitchers and catchers report to Scottsdale, Ariz., next week.

San Francisco Giants Non-Roster Invitees

Pitchers: RHP Will Bednar, RHP Michael Fulmer, RHP Trent Harris, RHP Caleb Kilian, LHP Nick Margevicius, RHP Wilkin Ramos, LHP Juan Sanchez, RHP Gregory Santos.

Catchers: Deigo Cartaya, Eric Haase, Logan Porter.

Infielders: Osleivis Basabe, Nate Furman, Parks Harber, Jake Holton, Buddy Kennedy.

Outfielders: Victor Bericoto, Bo Davidson, Jared Oliva.

